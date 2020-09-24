New Orleans Saints defense prepares for potent Green Bay offense

Again, the Saints' defense must be on alert for a high-powered offense.

"Just tempo, playing with energy, making sure we understand the coverage we're in, understand the defense we're in," Payton said. "It's going to take a great team effort, it's not just one individual. You start with some of those things."

Start, too, with Rodgers, one of the best in the league.

"He's one of the top quarterbacks in the game," Saints linebacker Demario Davis said. "It makes it very challenging, playing at a high level for a long time. So you just got to understand what they do well, try to limit that it's not just Aaron Rodgers, (but also) one of the top receivers in the game (Adams), one of the top running backs in the game (Jones), very explosive offense, just a whole cast of other great players on the team.

"It's going to be a challenge for us and it's going to be a challenge to prepare for them and be ready, but come Sunday we'll put it out against theirs.

"They have a very explosive offense, they have a lot of weapons and can get the ball to people in a lot of different ways and so it makes it challenging. We have good guys on our side as well. Come Sunday, our guys have to be better than their guys."

Especially, the Saints will need to clean up some of the defensive errors that have glared in the first two games. Overall, the team has been penalized 16 times for 248 yards, and 12 have been defensive penalties. Only one of the 12 hasn't resulted in a first down.