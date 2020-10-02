Saints Gameday Guide 2020: Week 4 at Lions

SAINTS-LIONS GAME DETAILS:
On Sunday, October 4, the New Orleans Saints will take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field at 12:00 PM CT.
New Orleans enters the contest 1-2 after falling to the Green Bay Packers 37-30 on Sunday Night Football. After defeating Tampa Bay in the season opener, New Orleans has dropped two straight close games and will set to reverse that trend this week. Detroit is coming off their first win of the 2020 campaign. Matt Prater hit a game-winning field goal to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.
The Lions have ranked among New Orleans' toughest foes with the regular season series tied at 12-12-1. In the last meeting in 2017, the Saints scored three defensive touchdowns for the first time in franchise history in a 52-38 win at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
TV & RADIO BROADCAST INFORMATION:
Fans can catch the action on the following television and radio stations:
- TV: FOX (WVUE-FOX 8 locally)
Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analysts) and Shannon Spake (sideline)
- Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst)
- Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)
MOBILE GAME STREAMING
Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES
Fans can also catch replays of every play, of every game, all year long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS ON A FREE TRIAL OF NFL GAME PASS
DOME AT HOME ON THE SAINTS MOBILE APP PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Can't be at the Dome? Bring Game Day home! Make the most of game day with Dome at Home, our new "second screen" app experience featuring exclusive live content, chats with Saints legends, a fun fan-vs.-fan halftime competition, the chance to win $1,000 EVERY week ... and much more. On game day, let's show the world that we can still get crunk from the couch. DOWNLOAD SAINTS APP
SAINTS AUCTIONS POWERED BY IGOT IT:
Saints Auctions powered by iGot It is your ticket to exclusive team merchandise and one-of-a-kind fan experiences! Download the Saints app now to place you bids every gameday and with new items being posted daily, fans will have lots of opportunities all season long to add to their Black & Gold collection. DOWNLOAD SAINTS APP
50/50 RAFFLE:
This season, fans will have a chance to participate in our 50/50 raffle online! Purchase tickets two (2) hours prior to kickoff through the third quarter. Proceeds from Sunday's raffle will benefit the Saints & Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund which will support Hurricane Laura relief efforts. CLICK HERE FOR 50/50 RAFFLE DETAILS, TICKET PRICES AND WINNING NUMBERS
SAINTS VIP TAILGATE GAMEDAY DELIVERY:
Missing that Saints VIP Tailgate Gameday Experience for the 2020 Saints Season? #TailgateDelivered has you covered. The Saints and Bullseye Event Group have teamed up with Food Network Chef Aaron May, TABASCO® Brand, Francesca by Katie's, Miller Lite & Waitr to deliver each week custom game day tailgates meals. CLICK HERE TO ORDER TODAY FOR GAME DAY DELIVERY