Saints Gameday Guide 2020: Week 3 vs. Packers

SAINTS-PACKERS GAME DETAILS:
On Sunday, September 27, the New Orleans Saints will take on the Green Bay Packers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 7:20PM CT. Sunday's game is presented by Sanderson Farms.
New Orleans enters the contest 1-1 after falling to the Las Vegas Raiders 34-24 on Monday Night Football at the newly-christened Allegiant Stadium. In addition to the start of playing back-to-back NFC North opponents, the Saints will be facing a team tied for the division lead with Chicago. Green Bay will be looking to build off the momentum of a 42-21 win over Detroit, where QB Aaron Rodgers tossed for two touchdowns.
While the Saints have a 9-16 all-time record against the Packers, New Orleans has won four of the six meetings against Green Bay since Sean Payton became head coach in 2006. Eight of the games in the series have been decided by a touchdown or less. Since Payton's arrival, the Saints are 19-9 against NFC North opponents in the regular season.
TV & RADIO BROADCAST INFORMATION:
Fans can catch the action on the following television and radio stations:
- TV: NBC (WDSU 6 locally)
Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analysts) and Michele Tafoya (sideline)
- Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst)
- National radio: Westwood One
Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (color analyst)
- Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
