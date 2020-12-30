Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Guide 2020: Week 17 at Panthers

Helpful tips and information for the Saints Week 17 matchup against the Panthers

Dec 30, 2020 at 10:32 AM
SAINTS-PANTHERS GAME DETAILS:

With their chances to be the NFC's number one seed in the postseason still alive, the New Orleans Saints (11-4) will travel to Charlotte to face the Carolina Panthers (5-10) in the regular season finale for both clubs at Bank of America Stadium. The contest with a 3:25 p.m. kickoff will be regionally televised on FOX.

New Orleans will face an opportunistic Carolina team that kept the Washington Football team from clinching the NFC East with a 20-13 win at FedEx Field, behind 197 yards passing from former Saints signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater and an opportunistic performance on defense and special teams. 5-0 in the division, New Orleans will look to become the first team to finish 6-0 in the NFL South on Sunday in their quest for the top seed.

TV & RADIO BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Fans can catch the action on the following television and radio stations:

  • TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)
  • Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
    Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst)
  • Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
    Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)

CLICK HERE FOR FULL BROADCAST CHANNEL LISTINGS

Photos: Game Action #1 | Saints-Panthers Week 7 2020

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

MOBILE GAME STREAMING

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

Fans can also catch replays of every play, of every game, all year long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS ON A FREE TRIAL OF NFL GAME PASS

DOME AT HOME ON THE SAINTS MOBILE APP PRESENTED BY VERIZON:

Can't be at the Dome? Bring Game Day home! Make the most of game day with Dome at Home, our new "second screen" app experience featuring exclusive live content, chats with Saints legends, a fun fan-vs.-fan halftime competition, the chance to win $1,000 EVERY week ... and much more. On game day, let's show the world that we can still get crunk from the couch. DOWNLOAD SAINTS APP

SAINTS AUCTIONS POWERED BY IGOT IT:

Saints Auctions powered by iGot It is your ticket to exclusive team merchandise and one-of-a-kind fan experiences! Download the Saints app now to place you bids every gameday and with new items being posted daily, fans will have lots of opportunities all season long to add to their Black & Gold collection. DOWNLOAD SAINTS APP

50/50 RAFFLE:

This season, fans will have a chance to participate in our 50/50 raffle online! Purchase tickets two (2) hours prior to kickoff through the third quarter. Proceeds from this week's raffle will benefit the Saints & Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund. CLICK HERE FOR 50/50 RAFFLE DETAILS, TICKET PRICES AND WINNING NUMBERS

SAINTS VIP TAILGATE GAMEDAY DELIVERY:

Missing that Saints VIP Tailgate Gameday Experience for the 2020 Saints Season? #TailgateDelivered has you covered. The Saints and Bullseye Event Group have teamed up with Food Network Chef Aaron May, TABASCO® Brand, Francesca by Katie's, Miller Lite & Waitr to deliver each week custom game day tailgates meals. CLICK HERE TO ORDER TODAY FOR GAME DAY DELIVERY

