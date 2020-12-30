SAINTS-PANTHERS GAME PREVIEW

With their chances to be the NFC's number one seed in the postseason still alive, the New Orleans Saints (11-4) will travel to Charlotte to face the Carolina Panthers (5-10) in the regular season finale for both clubs at Bank of America Stadium. The contest with a 3:25 p.m. kickoff will be regionally televised on FOX.

The Saints are coming off of a dominating 52-33 nationally televised Christmas day victory over the Minnesota Vikings, where the ground game took charge with 264 yards rushing. Running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ put forth one of the most dominating individual performances of 2020, as he carried 22 times for 155 yards (7.0 avg.) with six touchdowns, adding three receptions for 17 yards. Kamara, who had just been selected to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl the prior Monday, tied the National Football League record for total touchdowns and rushing touchdowns, while setting career-highs in carries and rushing yardage. A stout offensive line blocked for the seventh-most rushing yards in a contest in club record books. A stout offensive line blocked for the seventh-most rushing yards in a Saints game, spurred a franchise-record seven touchdowns on the ground and did not allow quarterback ﻿Drew Brees﻿ to be sacked once as the signal-caller, became the first player in NFL history to reach 80,000 career passing yards. Completing 19-of-26 throws for 311 yards. Brees' top two targets in the passing game were wide receiver ﻿Emmanuel Sanders﻿, who led the team in catches and yards (four grabs for 83 yards) and tight end Jared Cook, who posted three grabs for 82 yards.

In winning the time of possession battle 36:47-23:13, New Orleans' bruising rushing attack was complemented by a defense that made timely third down stops, two key sacks and forced fumbles and solid performances by its leaders. After Vikings running back Dalvin Cook carried nine times for 51 yards (5.7 avg.) in the first half, he just managed six carries for 22 yards (3.7 avg.) in the final two quarters as the Saints run defense tightened up. The defense's veteran leadership came through against an offense known for explosive plays. Linebacker ﻿Demario Davis﻿ led the Saints with eight tackles (six solo), increasing his club-best total to 114 stops. Safety Malcolm Jenkins posted seven stops, a split sack with defensive tackle David Onyemata and one forced fumble. Defensive tackle ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ recorded the 100th sack (regular season and postseason combined) of his career on a fourth quarter play that resulted in a forced fumble and 11-yard loss.

WATCH ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)

WATCH ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)

NFL GAME PASS

Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options and live hometown radio feeds.

Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.