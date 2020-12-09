Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Guide 2020: Week 14 at Eagles

Helpful tips and information for the Saints Week 14 matchup against the Eagles

Dec 09, 2020 at 09:12 AM
SAINTS-EAGLES GAME DETAILS:

Following a resilient 21-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on the road to give them the season sweep and punch their playoff ticket for a club-record fourth consecutive season, the New Orleans Saints (10-2), owners of a nine-game winning streak, will conclude their three-game road run against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-8-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX.

The Saints proved their consistency across the board, becoming the first team in 2020 to clinch a playoff berth. Week in and Week out, the Black and Gold defense has improved and come up strong in recent weeks, while they racked up their fifth consecutive performance of surrendering 20 or fewer points.

TV & RADIO BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Fans can catch the action on the following television and radio stations:

  • TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)
    Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline)
  • Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
    Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst)
  • National Radio: Compass Media Networks
    Announcers: Chris Carrino (play-by-play) and Brian Baldinger (color analyst)
  • Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
    Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)

Divisional Round - Saints vs. Eagles: Game Action #2

Check out the divisional round game action between the Saints and Eagles at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019.

