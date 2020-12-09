Saints at Eagles 2020 Week 14 Preview

Saints vs. Eagles | Week 14 Matchup
Following a resilient 21-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on the road to give them the season sweep and punch their playoff ticket for a club-record fourth consecutive season, the New Orleans Saints (10-2), owners of a nine-game winning streak, will conclude their three-game road run against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-8-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX.
The Saints proved their consistency across the board, becoming the first team in 2020 to clinch a playoff berth. Week in and Week out, the Black and Gold defense has improved and come up strong in recent weeks, while they racked up their fifth consecutive performance of surrendering 20 or fewer points. LB Demario Davis led a unit that allowed only 70 rushing yards on 21 carries (3.3 avg.), by posting nine tackles, one of the most important being two late fourth quarter stuffs on back to back plays of Falcons RB Todd Gurley for no gain followed by a loss of seven yards. New Orleans' defensive front continues to spark momentum week after week, as DE Trey Hendrickson, DT David Onyemata and DE Carl Granderson each recorded sacks, as the Saints have dropped Falcons QB Matt Ryan 20 times in the last three meetings. To end the contest, DB D.J. Swearinger broke up a Ryan pass in the end zone, taking confidence into Sunday's matchup.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Black and Gold were productive in all phases. QB Taysom Hill tossed two touchdowns, passed for 232 yards and rushed for a career-high 83 yards, as New Orleans converted 8-of-17 (47.1%) third down attempts. To top off the run offense that featured several explosive plays, RB Alvin Kamara produced 88 yards on the ground, including a 37-yard rush and an acrobatic 11-yard touchdown. WR Michael Thomas lit up the field as Hill's biggest target with nine receptions for 105 yards, as he made history, recording his 500th reception in his 69th game, the quickest to the milestone in NFL record books. TE Jared Cook caught his team-leading fifth touchdown.
Looking to surrender under 20 points in six consecutive contests for the first time since the 2018 season, the Black and Gold defense ranked first in the NFL, will look to complement a diverse offense and solid special teams unit in Philadelphia, a traditionally difficult place to play. The Saints will face the Eagles looking to break a four-game losing streak and keep their postseason hopes alive, which are in distance in the NFC East. New Orleans' fourth consecutive division title will be clinched with a win.
Saints vs. Eagles | Week 14 Broadcast Information
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2020 – 3:25 P.M. (CST)
LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD – PHILADELPHIA, PA
- TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally) – Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline)
- NATIONAL RADIO: Compass Media Networks – Chris Carrino (play-by-play) and Brian Baldinger (color analyst)
- LOCAL RADIO: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM) – Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst)
- SPANISH LANGUAGE RADIO: KGLA (830 AM and 105.7 FM) – Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)
Philadelphia Eagles | Top Stats in Week 13
- Jalen Hurts: 5/12 for 109 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT
- Greg Ward: 3 receptions for 57 yards and 1 TD
- Miles Sanders: 10 carries for 31 yards
New Orleans Saints | Top Stats in Week 13
- Taysom Hill : 27/37 for 232 yards and 2 TD + 14 carries for 83 yards
- Alvin Kamara: 15 carries for 88 yards and 1 TD
- Michael Thomas 9 catches for 105 yards
Philadelphia Eagles | Week 13 Recap vs. Green Bay Packers
from philadelphiaeagles.com
The Eagles accepted the opening kickoff Sunday at Lambeau Field and got a little something going. Miles Sanders had a neat spin move away from defenders to gain 6 yards on a run. Quarterback Carson Wentz completed a pass to tight end Dallas Goedert to convert a third-and-6 play and came back two snaps later with a nice 11-yard throw to tight end Zach Ertz.
Maybe, just maybe …
Saints vs Eagles | Series History
The New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles first met on November 5, 1967, with New Orleans posting a 31-24 victory at Tulane Stadium. It was the first win in franchise history, coming in Week eight of the Saints' inaugural season. The Saints are 3-9 in games played in New Orleans in the regular season and 1-0 in the playoffs. The Saints have a 12-16 regular season record and a 3-1 mark in the postseason vs. the Eagles.
13 of the games in the Saints-Eagles series counting both the regular season and the playoffs have been decided by a touchdown or less, with seven decided by three points or less.
Saints vs Eagles | Statistical Comparison from 2020
|Saints
|Eagles
|Record
|10-2
|3-8-1
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|28.9 (5)
|21.1 (26)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|20.1 (4)
|25.6 (18)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|370.8 (12)
|318.8 (29)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|140.8 (7)
|116.3 (14)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|230.1 (21)
|202.6 (28)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|288.8 (1)
|347.1 (13)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|76.1 (2)
|129.9 (6)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|212.8 (5)
|217.2 (7)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|24.9 (8)
|21.6 (15)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|10.6 (8)
|9.9 (11)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|+7 (4t)
|-11 (30)
|Penalties
|72
|74
|Penalty Yards
|791
|601
|Opp. Penalties
|49
|85
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|411
|772
Saints vs Eagles | Connections
Saints Head Coach Sean Payton spent part of his childhood in the Philadelphia area and served on the Eagles coaching staff from 1997-98 as their quarterbacks coach.
Saints Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi coached the Rutgers special teams units from 2002-07, also tutoring the running backs his first three and the linebackers his final three. Rizzi, Saints Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends Dan Campbell and Eagles Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp served on the same Miami Dolphins staff from 2011-12. Rizzi and Philadelphia Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Matt Burke served on the same Dolphins staff from 2016-18.
New Orleans Senior Defensive Assistant Peter Giunta served as defensive backs coach of the Eagles from 1991-94 and also served on staffs at Penn State from 1981-83 and at Lehigh from 1988-90.
Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins played for Philadelphia from 2014-19.
Eagles running back Boston Scott prepped at Zachary (La.) HS, played at Louisiana Tech and was a sixth round draft pick of the Saints in 2018, spending the majority of his rookie season on the Black and Gold practice squad.
New Orleans tackle Ryan Ramczyk, linebacker @Zack Baun and Philadelphia running back Corey Clement and linebacker T.J. Edwards teammates at the University of Wisconsin.
Quarterback Drew Brees layed together from 2002-2005 in San Diego with Eagles Tight Ends Coach Justin Peelle.
Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson was a three-year starter at Northeast Louisiana and began his coaching career at Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport.
Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone led Wyomissing (Pa.) HS to its first Pennsylvania Class AA state championship in 2012.
New Orleans wide receiver Juwan Johnson and Philadelphia running back Miles Sanders were college teammates at Penn State.
Saints running back Alvin Kamara, defensive tackle Shy Tuttle and Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett were college teammates at the University of Tennessee.
Saints Guard/Tackle Andrus Peat and Eagles Tight End Zach Ertz were college teammates at Stanford.
Saints offensive lineman Ethan Greenidge played at Villanova...Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander, quarterback Jameis Winston and Philadelphia defensive end Vinny Curry were teammates in Tampa Bay in 2018.
Philadelphia Linebackers Coach Ken Flajole served as the Saints secondary coach in 2012.
Philadelphia Senior Offensive Assistant Rich Scangarello served on the coaching staff at Millsaps College (Jackson, Miss.) from 2010-11. Scangarello tutored Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders in Denver in 2019. Sanders and Philadelphia defensive tackle Malik Jackson were teammates with the Broncos from 1014- 15 and both were a member of Denver's Super Bowl 50 championship team.
Saints Pro Scouting Coordinator Justin Matthews is a Cherry Hill, N.J. native...New Orleans cornerback Patrick Robinson played for the Eagles in 2017, where he had a key interception return for a touchdown in the 2017 NFC Championship to help in sending the Eagles to the Super Bowl.
Saints Quarterbacks Coach Joe Lombardi served as defensive line coach/strength and conditioning coordinator at Bucknell in 2000 and as an assistant at Mercyhurst from 2002-05.
Saints Senior Offensive Assistant Curtis Johnson tutored Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery in Chicago in 2016. Jeffrey and Saints S D.J. Swearinger were college teammates at South Carolina.
New Orleans Vice President of Football Administration Khai Harley served as an administrative intern in Philadelphia from 2001-02.
Eagles safety Jalen Mills and linebacker Duke Riley both played at LSU, where they were teammates of both Alexander and Saints C/G Will Clapp.
Riley was a standout at John Curtis (River Ridge, La.) Christian HS.
Philadelphia Vice President of Player Personnel Andy Weidl was a member of the Saints player personnel department from 2000-05, serving as both a combine scout and area scout.
Saints Area Scout Jon Sandusky played safety at Penn State from 1996-99 and served nine years in the Philadelphia player personnel department.
New Orleans Area Scout Joey Vitt's grew up in the Philadelphia area, when his father Joe Vitt coached linebackers for the Eagles from 1995-98.
Saints vs Eagles | Series Fast Facts
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory: 41 points, Saints won 48-7 on 11/18/18 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Eagles' Largest Margin of Victory: 27 points, Eagles won 48-21 on 11/19/67 at Franklin Field.
Current Series Streak: Two games for New Orleans (regular season/postseason combined, 11/18/18— present.
Saints' Longest Win Streak: Three games, 11/30/69 to 10/27/74.
Eagles' Longest Win Streak: Five games (twice), 11/6/77-10/11/81 and 9/6/92-11/23/03.
Most Points by Saints in a Game: 48 points two times, Saints won 48-22 on 9/20/09 at Lincoln Financial Field and won 48-7 on 11/18/18 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Points by Eagles in a Game: 48 points, Eagles won 48-21 on 11/19/67 at Franklin Field.
Most Combined Points (Both Teams): 70 points, Saints won 48-22 on 9/20/09 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game: Seven points (twice), Eagles won 21-7 on 9/24/00 at the Superdome (most recent). Eagles won 28-7 on 11/6/77 at Veterans Stadium (first).
Fewest Points by Eagles in a Game: Three points, Saints won 21-3 on 10/29/72 at Tulane Stadium.
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams): 19 points, Saints won 13-6 on 10/13/91 at Veterans Stadium.