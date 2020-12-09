Saints at Eagles 2020 Week 14 Preview

Saints vs. Eagles | Week 14 Matchup

Following a resilient 21-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on the road to give them the season sweep and punch their playoff ticket for a club-record fourth consecutive season, the New Orleans Saints (10-2), owners of a nine-game winning streak, will conclude their three-game road run against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-8-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX.

The Saints proved their consistency across the board, becoming the first team in 2020 to clinch a playoff berth. Week in and Week out, the Black and Gold defense has improved and come up strong in recent weeks, while they racked up their fifth consecutive performance of surrendering 20 or fewer points. LB ﻿Demario Davis﻿ led a unit that allowed only 70 rushing yards on 21 carries (3.3 avg.), by posting nine tackles, one of the most important being two late fourth quarter stuffs on back to back plays of Falcons RB Todd Gurley for no gain followed by a loss of seven yards. New Orleans' defensive front continues to spark momentum week after week, as DE ﻿Trey Hendrickson﻿, DT ﻿David Onyemata﻿ and DE ﻿Carl Granderson﻿ each recorded sacks, as the Saints have dropped Falcons QB Matt Ryan 20 times in the last three meetings. To end the contest, DB ﻿D.J. Swearinger﻿ broke up a Ryan pass in the end zone, taking confidence into Sunday's matchup.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Black and Gold were productive in all phases. QB ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ tossed two touchdowns, passed for 232 yards and rushed for a career-high 83 yards, as New Orleans converted 8-of-17 (47.1%) third down attempts. To top off the run offense that featured several explosive plays, RB ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ produced 88 yards on the ground, including a 37-yard rush and an acrobatic 11-yard touchdown. WR ﻿Michael Thomas﻿ lit up the field as Hill's biggest target with nine receptions for 105 yards, as he made history, recording his 500th reception in his 69th game, the quickest to the milestone in NFL record books. TE ﻿Jared Cook﻿ caught his team-leading fifth touchdown.

Looking to surrender under 20 points in six consecutive contests for the first time since the 2018 season, the Black and Gold defense ranked first in the NFL, will look to complement a diverse offense and solid special teams unit in Philadelphia, a traditionally difficult place to play. The Saints will face the Eagles looking to break a four-game losing streak and keep their postseason hopes alive, which are in distance in the NFC East. New Orleans' fourth consecutive division title will be clinched with a win.