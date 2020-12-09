Week 14 2020 Ways to Watch: Saints at Eagles

SAINTS-EAGLES GAME PREVIEW

Following a resilient 21-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on the road to give them the season sweep and punch their playoff ticket for a club-record fourth consecutive season, the New Orleans Saints (10-2), owners of a nine-game winning streak, will conclude their three-game road run against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-8-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX.

The Saints proved their consistency across the board, becoming the first team in 2020 to clinch a playoff berth. Week in and Week out, the Black and Gold defense has improved and come up strong in recent weeks, while they racked up their fifth consecutive performance of surrendering 20 or fewer points.

Looking to surrender under 20 points in six consecutive contests for the first time since the 2018 season, the Black and Gold defense ranked first in the NFL, will look to complement a diverse offense and solid special teams unit in Philadelphia, a traditionally difficult place to play. The Saints will face the Eagles looking to break a four-game losing streak and keep their postseason hopes alive, which are in distance in the NFC East. New Orleans' fourth consecutive division title will be clinched with a win.

