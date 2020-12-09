Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Week 14 2020 Ways to Watch: Saints at Eagles

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles on December 13, 2020

Dec 09, 2020 at 09:09 AM
SAINTS-EAGLES GAME PREVIEW

Following a resilient 21-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on the road to give them the season sweep and punch their playoff ticket for a club-record fourth consecutive season, the New Orleans Saints (10-2), owners of a nine-game winning streak, will conclude their three-game road run against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-8-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX.

The Saints proved their consistency across the board, becoming the first team in 2020 to clinch a playoff berth. Week in and Week out, the Black and Gold defense has improved and come up strong in recent weeks, while they racked up their fifth consecutive performance of surrendering 20 or fewer points.

Looking to surrender under 20 points in six consecutive contests for the first time since the 2018 season, the Black and Gold defense ranked first in the NFL, will look to complement a diverse offense and solid special teams unit in Philadelphia, a traditionally difficult place to play. The Saints will face the Eagles looking to break a four-game losing streak and keep their postseason hopes alive, which are in distance in the NFC East. New Orleans' fourth consecutive division title will be clinched with a win.

WATCH ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)

  • Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline)

WATCH ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst)

National radio: Compass Radio Networks

  • Announcers: Chris Carrino (play-by-play) and Brian Baldinger (color analyst)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

FEDEX DOME AT HOME LIVE PREGAME SHOW:
Catch a gameday preview with Caroline Gonzalez and John DeShazier one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Eagles in Week 14. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

DOME AT HOME:
Can't be at the Dome? Bring gameday home! Whether home or away, make the most of gameday with Dome at Home second screen experience on the Saints mobile app. Huddle up for exclusive content and features including:

  • A new live pre-game show one hour before kickoff
  • Live highlights and entertainment during the game
  • Chance to win $1,000
  • Access to the game day rituals you love, including player intros and countdown to kickoff

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY MERCEDES-BENZ:
Fans can get full analysis, highlights and player postgame reactions following Week 14 against the Saints and Eagles on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Mercedes-Benz. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

news

Saints Gameday Guide 2020: Week 14 at Eagles

Helpful tips and information for the Saints Week 14 matchup against the Eagles
news

Demario Davis led defensive charge that produced two stops in end zone for New Orleans Saints in victory over Atlanta

Taysom Hill has career highs in pass completions and attempts, rushing yards and attempts
news

Strong start helps New Orleans Saints clinch playoff berth with 21-16 victory over Atlanta

Saints made two stops in end zone on Falcons' final two drives
news

Transcript - New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton postgame quotes | Saints-Falcons 2020 Week 13

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton
news

Postgame notes from New Orleans Saints win over the Atlanta Falcons

Saints clinch playoff spot with ninth consecutive win, improve to 10-2
news

Transcript - Atlanta Falcons postgame quotes | Saints-Falcons 2020 Week 13

Get postgame reactions from Falcons coach Raheem Morris and quarterback Matt Ryan
news

Transcript - New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill and Saints players postgame quotes | Saints-Falcons 2020 Week 13

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill and Saints players
news

Game recap - New Orleans Saints edge arch-rival Atlanta Falcons 21-16, clinch playoff spot

Saints sweep Falcons to earn ninth consecutive victory
news

New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas becomes quickest player in NFL history to reach 500-reception mark

Thomas records his 500th career reception in just 69 games
news

Halftime update - New Orleans Saints 14, Atlanta Falcons 9

Saints trying to win ninth consecutive game, sweep Falcons
news

LIVE: Saints Gameday Chat with Graff | Week 13 2020 at Falcons

Chat live with Todd Graffagnini throughout the game

