Receiver Michael Thomas shows ability to produce with all New Orleans Saints quarterbacks

"Yeah, whatever he asks for me to do, however he wants me to run it and wherever he needs me to be, when my number's called I'm trying to be there and be exactly where he needs me to be," Thomas said. "So, we've just been working on that in practice.

"Like I said, he's improved week-in and week-out. Sky's the limit for him, because he's the guy that wants to learn and (is) willing to get better. And I love that about him."

Hill has said that having Thomas on the field is a substantial comfort as he has grown into the role.

"I've just seen a guy come in and handle the situation very well," Thomas said. "He's improved week-in and week-out. He's getting more comfortable, obviously, you can see that. And you can tell a guy that loves football and just wants to win.

"So, whenever you have a guy like on your team, we just want to help him and make him right and complement him and make his job that much easier when he throws you the ball."

Hill is just as appreciative of Thomas' drive and contributions.

"Michael Thomas is phenomenal," Hill said. "He's a big, strong, physical receiver. Such a security blanket for a quarterback early in their career.