Saints vs Falcons 2020 Week 11 Preview

Saints vs Falcons | Connections

New Orleans RB ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ is an Atlanta native who prepped at Norcross (Ga.) HS, where he rushed for 2,264 yards and 26 touchdowns while averaging 7.5 yards per carry and added 22 receptions for 286 yards and five scores as a senior in 2012, earning Georgia Mr. Football honors from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Saints Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen's father, Grady, played for Atlanta from 1968-72. Allen served on the Falcons defensive coaching staff from 2002-05 before coming to New Orleans in 2006. Allen tutored Falcons QB Matt Schaub in Oakland in 2014, when he served as head coach and Schaub and Saints RB ﻿Latavius Murray﻿ were teammates. Murray was tutored in Oakland by Falcons Running Backs Coach Bernie Parmalee from 2015-16.

Saints QB ﻿Jameis Winston﻿, LB ﻿Kwon Alexander﻿ and Falcons TE Luke Stocker played for Atlanta Offensive Coordinator Dirk Koetter when he served as head coach in Tampa Bay. Saints QB ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ and Koetter are both Pocatello, Idaho natives who played quarterback at Pocatello Highland HS. Atlanta Quarterbacks Coach Greg Knapp served as Allen's offensive coordinator in Oakland in 2012. Knapp also served as offensive coordinator of the Raiders from 2007-08, Saints Wide Receiver Coach Ronald Curry's final two seasons as a wideout for the Silver and Black.

New Orleans Running Backs Coach Joel Thomas and Falcons Defensive Line/Run Game Coordinator Tosh Lupoli served on the same University of Washington coaching staff in 2012. Lupoli tutored Saints defensive end ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ at the University of California from 2008-10.

Atlanta safety Sharrod Neasman spent the 2018 preseason with New Orleans and was a college teammate at Florida Atlantic University with New Orleans defensive end ﻿Trey Hendrickson﻿.

Saints kicker ﻿Wil Lutz﻿ prepped at Northgate (Newnan, Ga.) HS and played at Georgia State.

Atlanta Defensive Safeties Coach Chad Walker is a New Orleans native who began his coaching career as a student assistant at LSU in 2000 after graduating with a degree in education and also coached at Louisiana-Monroe and Mississippi College.

New Orleans Quarterbacks Coach Joe Lombardi served on the Falcons coaching staff as an offensive assistant in 2006.

Saints wide receiver ﻿Tre'Quan Smith﻿ and Falcons guard Justin McCray were college teammates at UCF…Falcons Director of Player Personnel Steve Sabo served as a pro scout in New Orleans from 1996-98.

New Orleans linebacker ﻿Craig Robertson﻿ and Atlanta center Alex Mack were teammates in Cleveland. Jordan and Mack were college teammates at the University of California.

New Orleans linebacker ﻿Alex Anzalone﻿ and Atlanta safety Keanu Neal were teammates at the University of Florida.

Falcons Defensive Assistant Lance Schulters went to training camp with the Saints in 2008.

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones prepped at Foley (Al.) HS.

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones is a New Orleans native who prepped at Jesuit HS and starred at LSU.

Atlanta running back Ito Smith prepped at McGill-Toolen Catholic (Mobile, Al.) HS and played at Southern Mississippi, where he was a teammate of Saints practice squad center/guard ﻿Cameron Tom﻿.

Saints tight end ﻿Jared Cook﻿, who prepped at North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) HS, played with Brown in St. Louis in 2015.

Saints defensive end ﻿Carl Granderson﻿ and Falcons running back Brian Hill were college teammates at the University of Wyoming.

Saints DB ﻿C.J. Gardner-Johnson﻿ and Falcons WR Brandon Powell played together at the University of Florida.

Saints G ﻿Will Clapp﻿ and Falcons WR Russell Gage were college teammates at Louisiana State University.

New Orleans RB ﻿Dwayne Washington﻿ and Falcons T Kaleb McGary were college teammates at the University of Washington.

Saints defensive tackle Tyler Davison was a fifth round draft pick of the Saints in 2015 and played his first four seasons for the Black and Gold.