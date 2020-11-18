Saints vs Falcons 2020 Week 11 Preview

Saints vs. Falcons | Week 11 Matchup
In a clash between longtime division foes, the New Orleans Saints will host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. New Orleans is coming off a 27-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, where big plays on defense and special teams, created short fields and three touchdowns and two field goals for New Orleans (7-2). New Orleans has gotten off to at least a 7-2 start for the fourth consecutive season. The Saints are in the midst of a six-game winning stream for the fourth straight season, only the sixth team in NFL history to do that.
New Orleans won the turnover battle 4-2, with two recovered fumbles on special teams leading to two touchdowns by RB Alvin Kamara. The New Orleans run defense surrendered only 49 yards on 25 carries (2.0 avg.), as they set an NFL record by keeping individual rushers under 100 yards for the 52nd consecutive regular season/postseason game. On the offensive side, New Orleans overcame the halftime loss of QB Drew Brees by rushing for 115 yards on 29 carries. Kamara rushed for two scores and also led the team in receiving with seven receptions for 83 yards (11.9 avg.) with an additional touchdown. Latavius Murray served carried nine times for a game-high 57 yards, serving as a closer in the second half with eight carries for 52 yards taking place in the final two quarters.
At quarterback after Brees helped lead the team back from a 10-0 deficit, completing 8-of-13 passes for 76 yards with one touchdown and a 103.4 rating, Jameis Winston completed 6-of-10 throws for 63 yards in helping keep New Orleans ahead of the 49ers.
Demario Davis, the club's defensive anchor in the middle, engineered a standout defensive performance, leading the Black and Gold with 12 tackles, his highest total as a Saints, a third down sack to force a field goal, three stops for losses, two quarterback hits and one pass defense. The newly acquired Kwon Alexander started alongside Davis and posted four stops in his Saints debut..
In the secondary, a pair of veterans in S Malcolm Jenkins and CB Patrick Robinson, the club's respective first round picks in 2009 and 2010 provided the playmaking with one interception apiece. On the opposite end of the age spectrum, DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson made eight stops, one sack, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and one pass defensed.
Special teams played their role in helping New Orleans win the field position battle. Rookie WR Marquez Callaway recovered two muffed punts. WR/RS Deonte Harris returned a kickoff 75 yards and K Wil Lutz made both of his field goal attempts.
Saints vs. Falcons | Week 11 Broadcast Information
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2020 – 12:00 P.M. (CST)
MERCEDES-BENZ SUPERDOME – NEW ORLEANS, LA
- TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally) – Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analyst) and Lindsay Czarniak (sideline)
- NATIONAL RADIO: ESPN Radio – Sean Kelley (play-by-play) and Barret Jones (color analyst)
- LOCAL RADIO: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM) – Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline)
- SPANISH LANGUAGE RADIO: KGLA (830 AM and 105.7 FM) – Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
Atlanta Falcons | Top Stats in Week 9
- Matt Ryan: 25/35 for 284 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
- Olamide Zaccheaus: 4 receptions for 103 yards and 1 TD
- Todd Gurley: 19 carries for 53 yards and 1 TD
*Falcons had a Week 10 bye
New Orleans Saints | Top Stats in Week 10
- Drew Brees: 8/13 for 76 yards, 1 TD
- Alvin Kamara: 8 carries for 15 yards and 2 TD + 7 catches for 83 yards and 1 TD
- Latavius Murray 9 carries for 57 yards
Atlanta Falcons | Week 9 Recap vs. Denver Broncos
from atlantafalcons.com
The Atlanta Falcons played some of their best football of the season in beating the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Falcons enjoyed 21-point leads two different times during the game before walking off the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 34-27 win.
The good news is that the Falcons won and improved to 3-6 on the season.
*Falcons had a Week 10 bye
Saints vs Falcons | Series History
Atlanta leads the regular season series, 52-49, with New Orleans holding an 19-9 advantage over the Falcons since 2006. Since 1991, 32 games have been decided by eight points or less. The Falcons had a 10-game winning streak from 1995-99, which remains the Saints' longest winless streak against an opponent. New Orleans took 13-of-16 in the rivalry from 1986-94 and Atlanta won nine-straight over the fledgling Saints from 1969-73. Atlanta's most recent mastery over a five-year period ended with a 21-19 win for New Orleans at the Georgia Dome on Nov. 22, 2000. Eight games in the series have gone into overtime.
Saints vs Falcons | Statistical Comparison from 2020
|Saints
|Falcons
|Record
|7-2
|3-6
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|30.1 (4t)
|27.0 (14)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|23.7 (13)
|27.8 (24)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|373.1 (12)
|396.8 (5)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|120.8 (12)
|106.8 (18)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|252.3 (15)
|290.0 (2)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|308.2 (4)
|410.0 (29)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|76.8 (2)
|99.7 (6)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|231.4 (15)
|310.3 (31)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|26.0 (6)
|20.0 (26t)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|11.9 (5)
|10.2 (11)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|+4 (6t)
|+2 (12t)
|Penalties
|52
|51
|Penalty Yards
|642
|463
|Opp. Penalties
|39
|49
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|333
|431
Saints vs Falcons | Connections
New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara is an Atlanta native who prepped at Norcross (Ga.) HS, where he rushed for 2,264 yards and 26 touchdowns while averaging 7.5 yards per carry and added 22 receptions for 286 yards and five scores as a senior in 2012, earning Georgia Mr. Football honors from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Saints Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen's father, Grady, played for Atlanta from 1968-72. Allen served on the Falcons defensive coaching staff from 2002-05 before coming to New Orleans in 2006. Allen tutored Falcons QB Matt Schaub in Oakland in 2014, when he served as head coach and Schaub and Saints RB Latavius Murray were teammates. Murray was tutored in Oakland by Falcons Running Backs Coach Bernie Parmalee from 2015-16.
Saints QB Jameis Winston, LB Kwon Alexander and Falcons TE Luke Stocker played for Atlanta Offensive Coordinator Dirk Koetter when he served as head coach in Tampa Bay. Saints QB Taysom Hill and Koetter are both Pocatello, Idaho natives who played quarterback at Pocatello Highland HS. Atlanta Quarterbacks Coach Greg Knapp served as Allen's offensive coordinator in Oakland in 2012. Knapp also served as offensive coordinator of the Raiders from 2007-08, Saints Wide Receiver Coach Ronald Curry's final two seasons as a wideout for the Silver and Black.
New Orleans Running Backs Coach Joel Thomas and Falcons Defensive Line/Run Game Coordinator Tosh Lupoli served on the same University of Washington coaching staff in 2012. Lupoli tutored Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan at the University of California from 2008-10.
Atlanta safety Sharrod Neasman spent the 2018 preseason with New Orleans and was a college teammate at Florida Atlantic University with New Orleans defensive end Trey Hendrickson.
Saints kicker Wil Lutz prepped at Northgate (Newnan, Ga.) HS and played at Georgia State.
Atlanta Defensive Safeties Coach Chad Walker is a New Orleans native who began his coaching career as a student assistant at LSU in 2000 after graduating with a degree in education and also coached at Louisiana-Monroe and Mississippi College.
New Orleans Quarterbacks Coach Joe Lombardi served on the Falcons coaching staff as an offensive assistant in 2006.
Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith and Falcons guard Justin McCray were college teammates at UCF…Falcons Director of Player Personnel Steve Sabo served as a pro scout in New Orleans from 1996-98.
New Orleans linebacker Craig Robertson and Atlanta center Alex Mack were teammates in Cleveland. Jordan and Mack were college teammates at the University of California.
New Orleans linebacker Alex Anzalone and Atlanta safety Keanu Neal were teammates at the University of Florida.
Falcons Defensive Assistant Lance Schulters went to training camp with the Saints in 2008.
Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones prepped at Foley (Al.) HS.
Falcons linebacker Deion Jones is a New Orleans native who prepped at Jesuit HS and starred at LSU.
Atlanta running back Ito Smith prepped at McGill-Toolen Catholic (Mobile, Al.) HS and played at Southern Mississippi, where he was a teammate of Saints practice squad center/guard Cameron Tom.
Saints tight end Jared Cook, who prepped at North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) HS, played with Brown in St. Louis in 2015.
Saints defensive end Carl Granderson and Falcons running back Brian Hill were college teammates at the University of Wyoming.
Saints DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Falcons WR Brandon Powell played together at the University of Florida.
Saints G Will Clapp and Falcons WR Russell Gage were college teammates at Louisiana State University.
New Orleans RB Dwayne Washington and Falcons T Kaleb McGary were college teammates at the University of Washington.
Saints defensive tackle Tyler Davison was a fifth round draft pick of the Saints in 2015 and played his first four seasons for the Black and Gold.
Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Falcons cornerback Kendall Sheffield were college teammates at Ohio State.
Saints vs Falcons | Series Fast Facts
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory: 38 points, Saints won 38-0 on 11/01/87 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.
Falcons' Largest Margin of Victory: 55 points, Falcons won 62-7 on 09/16/73 at Tulane Stadium.
Current Series Streak: Saints have won one straight, 11/28/19-.
Saints' Longest Win Streak: Six games, 12/14/86-11/19/89.
Falcons' Longest Win Streak: ten games, 9/17/95-12/05/99.
Most Points by Saints in a Game: 45 points (twice), most recent, Saints won 45-16 on 12/26/11 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Points by Falcons in a Game: 62 points, Falcons won 62-7 on 9/16/73 at Tulane Stadium.
Most Combined Points (Both Teams): 80 points, Saints won 43-37 on 9/23/18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game: 0 points (twice), most recent, Falcons won 27-0 on 09/06/81 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.
Fewest Points by Falcons in a Game: Zero points (twice), last, Saints won 30-0, 10/10/76 at Superdome.
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams): 16 points, Saints won 13-3 on 10/20/74 at Atlanta Stadium.