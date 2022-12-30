Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2022 Week 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Three players ruled out for Sunday's game

Dec 30, 2022 at 02:09 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Saints22_LACAT_IR_1920x1080

Eleven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2022 NFL season with three being ruled out for the game. Running back Alvin Kamara was a full participant at Friday's practice.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame status
LBKaden EllissHandFPFPFP
SJustin EvansShoulderLPLPLPQuestionable
RBAlvin KamaraQuadricep/NIR-PersonalDNPDNPFP
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenLPLPLPQuestionable
SMarcus MayeShoulderDNPDNPDNPOut
WRChris OlaveHamstringLPLPLPQuestionable
GAndrus PeatAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
TRyan RamczykIllnessDNPLPFP
RBDwayne WashingtonIllnessDNPDNPDNPOut
LBPete WernerHamstringLPLPLPQuestionable
LBChase HansenKneeFPQuestionable

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Table inside Article
PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame status
QBJalen HurtsRight ShoulderDNPLPLPDoubtful
TLane JohnsonGroinDNPDNPDNPOut
CBAvonte MaddoxToeDNPDNPDNPOut
RBMiles SandersKneeDNPLPFP
WRA.J. BrownKnee/RestLPLPFP
DTJordan DavisConcussionLPFPFP
DTLinval JosephIllnessDNPFP
DTFletcher CoxRestLP
GLandon DickersonRestLP
DEBrandon GrahamRestLP
CJason KelceRestLP
GIsaac SeumaloRestLP

