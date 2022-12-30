Saints Friday Injury Report: 2022 Week 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Eleven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2022 NFL season with three being ruled out for the game. Running back Alvin Kamara was a full participant at Friday's practice.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game status
|LB
|Kaden Elliss
|Hand
|FP
|FP
|FP
|S
|Justin Evans
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Quadricep/NIR-Personal
|DNP
|DNP
|FP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|Chris Olave
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Illness
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|RB
|Dwayne Washington
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|LB
|Pete Werner
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|LB
|Chase Hansen
|Knee
|FP
|Questionable
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game status
|QB
|Jalen Hurts
|Right Shoulder
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Doubtful
|T
|Lane Johnson
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|CB
|Avonte Maddox
|Toe
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|RB
|Miles Sanders
|Knee
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|Knee/Rest
|LP
|LP
|FP
|DT
|Jordan Davis
|Concussion
|LP
|FP
|FP
|DT
|Linval Joseph
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|DT
|Fletcher Cox
|Rest
|LP
|G
|Landon Dickerson
|Rest
|LP
|DE
|Brandon Graham
|Rest
|LP
|C
|Jason Kelce
|Rest
|LP
|G
|Isaac Seumalo
|Rest
|LP