Saints Friday Injury Report: 2022 Week 12 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Three players ruled out, five questionable for Sunday's game

Nov 25, 2022 at 02:49 PM
New Orleans Saints
Three New Orleans Saints players were listed as out on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 12 game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 2022 NFL season while five others are questionable.

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame status
DEMarcus DavenportCalfLPLPLPQuestionable
SJ.T. GrayHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
TJames HurstConcusssionLPFPFP
DECameron JordanEyeLPLPLPQuestionable
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenLPLPLPQuestionable
GAndrus PeatTricepsLPLPLPQuestionable
TRyan RamczykRest/KneeLPFPFP
RBMark IngramKneeLPLPLPQuestionable
DEPayton TurnerAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
LBPete WernerAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
WRJarvis LandryAnkleLPLPLP
RBAlvin KamaraIllnessDNPFP

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFriday
DTArik ArmsteadFoot, ankleDNPDNP
LTTrent WilliamsRestDNPFP
DESamson EbukamQuadriceps, achillesLPLP
WRDeebo SamuelHamstringLPLP

