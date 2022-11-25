Saints Friday Injury Report: 2022 Week 12 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Three New Orleans Saints players were listed as out on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 12 game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 2022 NFL season while five others are questionable.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game status
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Calf
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|S
|J.T. Gray
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|T
|James Hurst
|Concusssion
|LP
|FP
|FP
|DE
|Cameron Jordan
|Eye
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Triceps
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Rest/Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|DE
|Payton Turner
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|LB
|Pete Werner
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|DT
|Arik Armstead
|Foot, ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|LT
|Trent Williams
|Rest
|DNP
|FP
|DE
|Samson Ebukam
|Quadriceps, achilles
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Deebo Samuel
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP