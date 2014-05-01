Saints fans vote 49ers game as 2014 home contest they're most excited about

The 49ers contest received 45 percent of the 1,322 votes in the poll. After the 49ers, the Packers (27%) and Falcons (10%) rounded out the top three.

These two old NFC West rivals will meet for the 74the time in the regular seaso. Including the NFC Divisional Playoff following the 2011 regular season, the two clubs have met in each season since 2010. The only other team the Saints have faced more often are the Atlanta Falcons (89 meetings). Although San Francisco leads the series 46-25-2, New Orleans has won seven of the last eight regular season meetings.