Saints Fan Shares Pro Bowl Experience

New Orleans Saints fan Beth Ellison of Terrytown, La. won an all-expenses paid trip for two to this year's Pro Bowl through the Saints.

Ellison won the trip after she entered a contest by filling out a survey card that was handed out at each Saints home game this season. She took her husband Charles on the trip.

Ellison was presented with the trip on the day that she thought Vice President of Ticket & Suite Sales Michael Stanfield was going to interview her regarding season tickets. Instead, K Garrett Hartley showed up at her front door to inform her about the trip.