Saints Embrace Evaluation Technology

Mar 03, 2011 at 01:48 AM

Mickey Loomis spent his first three evenings at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis sitting face-to-face with incoming rookies, utilizing intensive 15-minute interviews with 60 select players hoping to find a window into their character and personality.

The human interaction with an athlete who is often heavily coached to provide well-crafted answers can be, well, very flawed.

Performance statistics? Those can be crunched and evaluated much more effectively and efficiently. And objectively.

When it comes to dissecting the seemingly endless stream of empirical data that separates future NFL stars from expensive draft busts, Loomis, the New Orleans Saints general manager, has gone almost entirely digital.

Advertising