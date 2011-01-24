Saints Earn Best NFL Local TV Market Rating of '10

The Saints registered the highest local TV market rating of all NFL cities for 2010, the Nielsen Company announced.

New Orleans earned a household rating of 43.9, which means 43.9 percent of all homes in the market were tuned in during Saints games.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were second with a 41.9 rating, followed by the Green Bay Packers at 41.3, the Kansas City Chiefs at 36.9 and the Indianapolis Colts at 34.9 rounded out the top five ratings in the league.

The Saints 30-27 Thanksgiving win at the Cowboys was the most-watched show of the fall broadcast season and most-watched Thanksgiving game in 12 years with 31.9 million viewers.

New Orleans' 17-14 victory in Atlanta on Dec. 27 was the highest-rated basic cable show of 2010 with 19.1 million viewers.

Top 10 NFL Local TV Market Ratings for 2010: Team Household rating