Defensive end Marcus Davenport makes presence felt in season debut for New Orleans Saints

Patience is a trait Davenport has had to learn as he has dealt with multiple injuries in his young career. He missed three games in each of his first two seasons before sitting out the first four this year. Davenport appeared poised only to miss the first three weeks, but injured his toe in preparation for the fourth game, against Detroit.

"It was just that, a setback," he said. "I'm just lucky I'm still able to keep on going and I have to take it like that, one day at a time."

But he understands how critical his availability is for giving the Saints quality depth along the defensive line, and the Saints understand what he brings when healthy – 10.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, 28 quarterback hits and 11 tackles for loss in his first 26 regular-season games.

"So far, I feel like some (injuries) could have been prevented a little bit better by me as far as, little tape jobs and stuff," Davenport said. "But for the most part, I think a lot of it is things that come and go. Nobody really wants to be hurt.

"I think the biggest part is I've wanted to be there from the beginning. Things happened, and they kept happening. But that's not something that I can let get me down. There's too much on the line for us as a team. I just need to be out there to progressively get better and apply what I can. Long-term, the easiest answer is do what I can. You've got to do what you can to be there and be available."

The first time he was available this season, his impact showed.

"For the most part, I felt like I did good," he said. "But 'good' is the enemy of 'great,' and that's not enough. I didn't think that there were really any mess-ups or things like that, it's just little technique things, things I need to play through to kind of develop again.

"My new normal has changed. It's kind of been a process of growing. I'm not the same player, so I've just got to build upon that.