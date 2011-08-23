Saints Defenders Discuss Progress Of Unit

LB Jonathan Vilma

What were your thoughts on doing a lot of up-downs in Monday's practice?

"That was expected. We knew that was coming. It wasn't a big surprise to us, especially when you play the way that we played (against Houston). It's not really about Gregg (Williams and the coaches yelling, it's really about us wanting to perform well. We are more disappointed in ourselves and not really worrying about what the coaches were thinking or saying. It's about us wanting to get better."

What do you look to improve on after watching the film from the Texans game?

"After a game like that you try to watch the film, dissect it all and really look at it objectively. You have to understand where the breakdowns were and try to improve from there. You can't fix everything all in one day. You have to take the things you can improve on from yesterday's practice and take care of that to try and get better today. I think we did a good job of addressing some of the issues yesterday and today we tried to get better again. We just continue to move forward getting ready for Oakland."

What are your thoughts on the competition at the outside linebacker positions?

"I think it has been very healthy and very competitive. I think on both sides you have tremendous athletes that are playing well. That is all part of competition. That is probably a good thing right now. We have good athletes that can go out there and make plays. We are fortunate to have a good competition going."

How much did the time that the players spent training at Tulane in the offseason help you overall?