Cornerback Marshon Lattimore is 'cornering the position' | 2021 Saints Week 17 program cover story

Playing cornerback in the NFL is hard in a league that places an emphasis on scoring and explosive plays. It is a position that often places them out on an island, as they are asked each and every gameday to prevent big plays and touchdowns. Playing cornerback, already among the most difficult positions to play in all of sports, has become even more challenging due to rule changes and the quality of athletes they cover week in and week out. To play the position takes a certain type of mentality and competitive nature: a no fear, dominant mind-set that can match that of the league's finest receivers. For Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore﻿, his mind-set and competitiveness are two of the main keys to his early NFL success.

"Just being an alpha. You've got to go in there like you know you are the best, and I feel like I am the best regardless," Lattimore said. "You just need to have that alpha mentality on and off the field so it's not really hard to change when you come off the field. So I just take it every day through life. Just have that mentality and, I mean, it is working. That's what works in the NFL. You've got to be a dog. You've got to be the best at what you do."

Lattimore is in the midst of another highly productive campaign in New Orleans. Now in his fifth season, Lattimore continues to prove why he's regarded as one of the NFL's best defensive backs. His reputation as lock down defender is warranted. Through 13 games this season (game program went to press on December 27), he's tallied 59 tackles, two interceptions and 18 passes defensed, for the third most in the NFL. His 73 pass breakups since 2017 are the most in the NFL during that time span.