New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Lattimore had six pass breakups in team's win over Washington Football Team

Oct 13, 2021 at 07:32 AM
New Orleans Saints cornerback ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ has been selected as NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the team's 33-22 win over the Washington Football Team.

Lattimore, 6 feet, 192 pounds, posted one tackle and a career-high six passes defensed as New Orleans forced Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke into a 47.6 passer rating. The six passes defensed are tied for the second-highest total since the 1992 season and occurred in the NFL for the first time since the 2017 season.

For the 2021 season, Lattimore has 16 tackles, one interception and nine passes defensed, ranked second in the NFL, despite missing one contest due to injury. In his five-year NFL career, Lattimore, one of the club's two first round draft picks in 2017 (11th overall out of Ohio State), who inked a multi-year contract extension in Week One, has recorded 246 tackles, 11 picks, 64 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries as he is the only cornerback in Saints history to be selected to three Pro Bowls.

It is Lattimore's first career NFC Defensive Player of the Week honor.

