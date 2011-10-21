Saints-Colts Pregame Entertainment

*Saints Hall of Fame Museum: * Former Saints linebacker Vaughan Johnson and former Saints head coach Jim Mora will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum to sign autographs and take pictures.

The Lombardi Trophy, symbolic of the New Orleans Saints being champions of Super Bowl XLIV in Miami on February 7, 2010 for beating the Colts, will be on display at the Saints Hall of Fame from 5:00-6:30pm.