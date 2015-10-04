 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Saints News

Saints Coach Sean Payton talks about win against Cowboys

Transcript of Coach Payton's postgame press conference

Oct 04, 2015 at 06:29 PM

New Orleans Saints vs Dallas Cowboys

Photos from the New Orleans Saints vs Dallas Cowboys. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)

"Obviously, it was a back and forth game. I thought when you get the two-minute drive and you move yourself in position and are not able to hit the field goal, that can take the wind out of your sails. I am proud of our guys for the win. It wasn't a perfect or a clean game by any means and yet, we made enough plays. I'm sure when we look at this film tomorrow there will be a lot of things that we have to improve on. I thought the third-down numbers were good for us defensively, we got off the field, and we got some good stops tonight. I thought we played with good energy."

On having said that he wanted to get C.J. Spiller more involved with the offense during this week:

"One of the challenges with their defense is that they do a good job of getting into a down safety defense, we caught them in man-to-man on the last play. I think the way it looked they just struggled getting aligned and Drew (Brees) was smart enough to snap it quickly. We were kind of in a four vertical route and it is kind of a play that stems off of the one we had run earlier. I think the tackle he breaks against the safety was huge. I believe he used a stiff arm. It was a great play."

On how he felt about Drew Brees' return from the shoulder injury:

"I am sure when we look at the film, and I am sure when he looks at the film there will be some throws that he looks at and gets frustrated with. I thought one thing we did not do, I thought early on he got hit a little too much for my liking. It was important that there was a balance still in the running game. We struggled finding our niche, and then in the second half I thought we got better at it. I thought we got better protecting him (Brees) as well. In the two-minute drive to give ourselves a chance to go up, we did a good job."

On the rookies play on defense:

"I thought the energy and the effort was good. We played a lot of man-to-man coverage and held up for the most part. We had some flags and we'll look to get those cleaned up. But, I thought overall there was pressure on the quarterback, it was a game with no turnovers so field position was important. In the end it was going to be a mistake or a big play and we are fortunate to avoid losing on a game like that where you miss a pretty makeable field goal. We were setting up to get on the left hash and all the spots that we were comfortable kicking it and we have to clean up that operation because it's three now (missed); a snap one time, a hold one time, now a kick. We are going to have to start going for two when it comes to PATs. We will look at that when we get started up this week."

On the fourth-and-2 call:

"It was a man-to-man rub play so I was hoping it was closer to fourth and 1, 1 1/2. My concern was we'd get zone defense and I think we got man and ended up with a *play to run. *We kind of went back and forth. We didn't have (Thomas) Morstead for the second half so that kind of plays on some of your calls and then the one time we punt with Zach (Hocker), it was picture perfect, but we got a man look, a short yardage look and our guys did a good job executing."

On not having Thomas Morstead impacting the call to go for it on fourth-and-2:

"Zach's (Hocker) first punt was pretty good so that plays on what you are trying to do but doesn't necessarily mean you go for it on fourth down. We were across midfield and felt like it was an opportunity to convert."

On the demeanor of the team between the missed FG and OT:

"You go through that disappointment and then you have to turn around and get ready for the coin toss and emotionally that is kind of how to game has gone to some degree, and it is kind of how the season has gone so you have to really quickly bounce back and get yourself ready to either play defense or offense. We were able to get the ball and come up with a big play."

On waiting for this team to come out on the other side of adversity:

"It's good to get a win. It's that simple." 


