Saints at Bears: Five things to watch

4. Mark Ingram continues to bear watching for the Saints. With 810 rushing yards on 182 attempts, he already has career highs in each category and has posted the Saints' best rushing season since Deuce McAllister ran for 1,057 yards on 244 carries in 2006. That's the last 1,000-yard rushing season for a Saint, and Ingram has an outside chance to reach the mark. He has been held to 67 yards or less in three of the last four games, but the Bears allow 112.3 per game and 4.3 per rushing attempt.

5. Frankly, the Saints didn't look like a desperate team in their 41-10 home loss to Carolina. From Coach Sean Paytonon down, everyone expressed surprise that New Orleans, considering the stakes, played its worst game of the season. The Saints still control their own destiny and still have a golden opportunity to win the NFC South Division, but they need to be the team that showed up in Pittsburgh, rather than the one that played against Carolina. The guess is that they'll have significantly more bounce in their step against the Bears.