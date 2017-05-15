Saints Announce Roster Moves After Rookie Minicamp

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have signed tackle Khalif Barnes, running back Trey Edmunds, tight end Clay Harbor, guard Drew Iddings and guard Josh Leribeus, waived wide receiver Ahmad Fulwood, cornerback Anthony Gaitor, tackle Andrew Lauderdale and center/guard Clint Van Horn and terminated the contract of S Shiloh Keo following the club's rookie minicamp. The announcements were made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Barnes, 6-6, 320, is an 11-year NFL veteran who was originally a second round draft pick (52nd overall) by Jacksonville out of the University of Washington in 2005. Prior to a stint in 2016, where he was on the Saints active roster for one contests, Barnes played with the Oakland Raiders from 2009-15. He's appeared in 151 career games with 117 starts on the offensive line for the Jaguars and Raiders. In 2015, the Spring Valley, Calif. native appeared in 14 contests for Oakland as a backup offensive lineman and started one as a tight end. Barnes participated in the rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Edmunds, 6-2, 223, participated in the club's rookie minicamp after a five-year college career at running back, where he spent four years at Virginia Tech and the 2016 campaign at Maryland as a graduate transfer. The Danville, Va. native, who is the son of tight end Ferrell Edmunds, who played at Maryland and enjoyed a seven-year NFL career with two Pro Bowl selections, wrapped up his college career in 2016 by playing in five games with two starts for the Terrapins and carried 26 times for 158 yards (6.1 avg.) with a touchdown, caught a 14 yard pass and returned a blocked punt for a score. He enjoyed his most prolific season as a collegian at Blacksburg in 2013 as a redshirt freshman, when he was an honorable mention freshman All-American, playing in all 12 games with 10 starts and leading the team with 674 rushing yards on 166 carries with 10 touchdowns and also adding two more touchdowns as part of his 17 receptions for 155 yards.

Harbor, 6-3, 240, is a seven-year NFL veteran who has played with Philadelphia (2010-12), Jacksonville (2013-15), New England (2016) and Detroit (2016), appearing in 98 career games with 38 starts and making 114 receptions for 1,170 yards (10.3 avg.) with eight touchdowns. In 2016, Harbor, split the season between the Patriots (three games) and Lions (12 games with two starts) and posted three receptions for 19 yards during his Lions stint, also appearing in one postseason contest. The Libertyville, Ill. native, was originally a fourth round selection (125th overall) of the Eagles in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Missouri State. He participated in the rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Iddings, 6-5, 290 will compete on the offensive line after playing defensive tackle at South Dakota State (2012-15) and participating in training camp for the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2016. In four years at South Dakota, the Rapid City, S.D. native played in 46 career games with 35 starts and had 149 tackles, eight sacks and 32 tackles for loss. He participated in the rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.