Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Announce Roster Moves After Rookie Minicamp

New Orleans signed five players including tackle Khalif Barnes.

May 15, 2017 at 09:35 AM

Best of Saints Rookie Minicamp

Check out the top 30 photos from Saints Rookie Minicamp

No Title
1 / 30
No Title
2 / 30
No Title
3 / 30
No Title
4 / 30
No Title
5 / 30
No Title
6 / 30
No Title
7 / 30
No Title
8 / 30
No Title
9 / 30
No Title
10 / 30
No Title
11 / 30
No Title
12 / 30
No Title
13 / 30
No Title
14 / 30
No Title
15 / 30
No Title
16 / 30
No Title
17 / 30
No Title
18 / 30
No Title
19 / 30
No Title
20 / 30
No Title
21 / 30
No Title
22 / 30
No Title
23 / 30
No Title
24 / 30
No Title
25 / 30
No Title
26 / 30
No Title
27 / 30
No Title
28 / 30
No Title
29 / 30
No Title
30 / 30
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have signed tackle Khalif Barnes, running back Trey Edmunds, tight end Clay Harbor, guard Drew Iddings and guard Josh Leribeus, waived wide receiver Ahmad Fulwood, cornerback Anthony Gaitor, tackle Andrew Lauderdale and center/guard Clint Van Horn and terminated the contract of S Shiloh Keo following the club's rookie minicamp. The announcements were made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Barnes, 6-6, 320, is an 11-year NFL veteran who was originally a second round draft pick (52nd overall) by Jacksonville out of the University of Washington in 2005. Prior to a stint in 2016, where he was on the Saints active roster for one contests, Barnes played with the Oakland Raiders from 2009-15. He's appeared in 151 career games with 117 starts on the offensive line for the Jaguars and Raiders. In 2015, the Spring Valley, Calif. native appeared in 14 contests for Oakland as a backup offensive lineman and started one as a tight end. Barnes participated in the rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Edmunds, 6-2, 223, participated in the club's rookie minicamp after a five-year college career at running back, where he spent four years at Virginia Tech and the 2016 campaign at Maryland as a graduate transfer. The Danville, Va. native, who is the son of tight end Ferrell Edmunds, who played at Maryland and enjoyed a seven-year NFL career with two Pro Bowl selections, wrapped up his college career in 2016 by playing in five games with two starts for the Terrapins and carried 26 times for 158 yards (6.1 avg.) with a touchdown, caught a 14 yard pass and returned a blocked punt for a score. He enjoyed his most prolific season as a collegian at Blacksburg in 2013 as a redshirt freshman, when he was an honorable mention freshman All-American, playing in all 12 games with 10 starts and leading the team with 674 rushing yards on 166 carries with 10 touchdowns and also adding two more touchdowns as part of his 17 receptions for 155 yards.

Harbor, 6-3, 240, is a seven-year NFL veteran who has played with Philadelphia (2010-12), Jacksonville (2013-15), New England (2016) and Detroit (2016), appearing in 98 career games with 38 starts and making 114 receptions for 1,170 yards (10.3 avg.) with eight touchdowns. In 2016, Harbor, split the season between the Patriots (three games) and Lions (12 games with two starts) and posted three receptions for 19 yards during his Lions stint, also appearing in one postseason contest. The Libertyville, Ill. native, was originally a fourth round selection (125th overall) of the Eagles in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Missouri State. He participated in the rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Iddings, 6-5, 290 will compete on the offensive line after playing defensive tackle at South Dakota State (2012-15) and participating in training camp for the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2016. In four years at South Dakota, the Rapid City, S.D. native played in 46 career games with 35 starts and had 149 tackles, eight sacks and 32 tackles for loss. He participated in the rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Leribeus, 6-2, 315, was originally selected in the third round (71st overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins out of SMU. In four seasons with the Redskins from 2012-15, the Richardson, Texas native started played in 28 games with 12 starts along the interior of the offensive line. He played in 36 games with 28 starts over three seasons for the Mustangs, including opening all 13 contests at left guard in 2011.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints make roster moves ahead of Monday's game vs. Miami | 2021 NFL Week 16

Linebacker Kwon Alexander placed on Covid-19 reserve list
news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Jordan had two sacks, forced fumble as Saints shut out Buccaneers
news

New Orleans Saints Terron Armstead continues to hold top Pro Bowl voting spot among NFC tackles

Armstead has tallied 82,555 fan votes
news

Cameron Jordan named New Orleans Saints nominee for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Jordan was nominated by the New Orleans Saints for exhibiting stellar sportsmanship
news

Cameron Jordan named New Orleans Saints Man of the Year for second time

Standout defensive end team nominee for 2021 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
news

New Orleans Saints veteran Terron Armstead remains atop Pro Bowl voting among tackles

Armstead has tallied 64,868 fan votes
news

New Orleans Saints veteran Terron Armstead leads Pro Bowl voting among tackles

Armstead has tallied 44,135 fan votes
news

Mark Ingram on cusp of becoming New Orleans Saints' all-time leader in rushing yards

'I think it would be a special moment no matter where it's at'
news

New Orleans Saints receivers band together to soften blow of losing Michael Thomas

'I believe we are all hurt by it, because we wanted to see him play'
news

Sean Payton says that New Orleans Saints adding Mark Ingram would be an important move for team

Payton: 'There's a leadership element, a toughness element, there's a respect element'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Advertising