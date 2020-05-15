Saints announce roster moves

Montgomery, 6-0, 216, was originally a third round pick (94th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Stanford. After he was originally selected as a wide receiver, he transitioned to running back in 2016. Montgomery has appeared in 58 career games with 16 starts for Green Bay (2015-18), Baltimore (2018) and the New York Jets (2019), carrying 224 times for 1,035 yards (4.6 avg.) with seven touchdowns, recording 120 receptions for 982 yards (8.2 avg.) with three touchdowns and returning 53 kickoffs for 1,158 yards (21.8 avg.). In three postseason starts for Green Bay in 2016, he caught ten passes for 77 yards and carried 25 times for 91 yards with two touchdowns.