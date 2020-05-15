Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Friday, May 15, 2020 03:25 PM

Saints announce roster moves

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Thursday that the club has signed running back Ty Montgomery and waived tight end Mitchell Loewen

Montgomery, 6-0, 216, was originally a third round pick (94th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Stanford. After he was originally selected as a wide receiver, he transitioned to running back in 2016. Montgomery has appeared in 58 career games with 16 starts for Green Bay (2015-18), Baltimore (2018) and the New York Jets (2019), carrying 224 times for 1,035 yards (4.6 avg.) with seven touchdowns, recording 120 receptions for 982 yards (8.2 avg.) with three touchdowns and returning 53 kickoffs for 1,158 yards (21.8 avg.). In three postseason starts for Green Bay in 2016, he caught ten passes for 77 yards and carried 25 times for 91 yards with two touchdowns.

In 2019, Montgomery appeared in all 16 games with two starts for the Jets, rushing 15 times for 83 yards, caught 13 passes for 90 yards and returned 18 kickoffs for 364 yards (20.2 avg.).

In four seasons at Stanford, Montgomery recorded career totals of 172 receptions for 2,125 yards with 15 touchdowns, carried 39 times for 334 yards with four touchdowns, returned 91 kickoffs for 2,493 yards (27.4 avg.) with three touchdowns and brought back 12 punts for 238 yards (19.8 avg.) with two scores.

