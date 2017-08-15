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Saints Announce Away Trip to London Sweepstakes presented by Community Coffee

Trip for two to watch the New Orleans Saints vs. the Miami Dolphins to be drawn on September 5

Aug 15, 2017 at 08:54 AM

ENTER HERE TO WIN A TRIP TO LONDON

The New Orleans Saints and partner Community Coffee Company announced today a grand prize sweepstakes of a trip for two to watch the Saints take on the Miami Dolphins in London on October 1, 2017. Registration starts on August 15, 2017 and ends on September 5, 2017.

The grand prize winner will receive a trip for the winner and one guest to attend the game at London's iconic Wembley Stadium, with kickoff slated for 8:30 a.m. (central time). The trip includes round-trip coach class air transportation for two from Louis Armstrong International Airport, one standard hotel accommodation for four nights, two tickets to the game and a gift basket from Community Coffee.

"This is a once-in-a lifetime opportunity for the lucky fan and their guest to travel to London and watch the Saints play in one of the most historic stadiums in the world," said Saints President Dennis Lauscha. "We are appreciative that Community Coffee is providing this opportunity to our loyal fans and we know that whoever is the fortunate recipient of the grand prize will certainly enjoy a trip that they'll never forget."

"This is a great opportunity for our Community⌐ coffee customer's and Saints fan to enjoy a unique experience with both our brands," said David Belanger, President and CEO of Community Coffee Company.

During the promotion period, visit http://www.neworleanssaints.com/london and follow the instructions provided to complete and submit the registration form to receive one entry into the sweepstakes. Limit is one entry per person regardless of the method of entry and a valid passport is needed. Visit http://www.neworleanssaints.com/london-2017-rules.html for all rules and regulations.

Eligibility is open to legal residents of Louisiana who are 18 years or age or older, Alabama residents who are 19 years of age or older, and Mississippi residents who are 21 years or age or older at the time of entry.

For more information, please contact Jordy Spitale from the Saints Communications Department at (504) 731-1894.

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