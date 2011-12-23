Saints and the United States Marines Hosts Christmas Bike and Toy Drive at the Saints Facility

The New Orleans Saints are partnering with the United States Marines for their 2011 Christmas Bike Giveaway this holiday season.

Over 100 pre-selected underprivileged children in the Greater New Orleans Area will receive a 20" bike and two (2) age-appropriate toys provided by the Saints and the Marines from 1:00pm-2:30pm at the Saints facility (Auxiliary Parking Lot - 5800 Airline Drive Metairie, LA 70003)

Saints staff, United States Marines, Saints Team Ambassador Michael Lewis, Former Saints RB Deuce McAllister, Marines LtGen Hummer and Saints mascots will participate in the event.

From 2:30 pm - 4 pm, anyone from the general public can bring their children to receive two (2) age-appropriate toys. For the general public, the child(ren) must be present to receive the toy.