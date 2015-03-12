Saints and National Guard honor 2014 Saints-NFL High School Coach of the Year

The New Orleans Saints and the National Guard honored the 2014 NFL High School Coach of the Week recipients, along with 2014 NFL High School Coach of the Year Hank Tierney at a banquet Wednesday night at Impastato's Restaurant in Metairie.

Welcoming all of the winning coaches was Saints defensive coordinator Rob Ryan and Tulane wide Rrceiver coach Carter Sheridan. Ryan and National Guard representative Col. Kenneth Donnelly handed out awards to each selected coach of the week.

Ryan awarded Tierney with a crystal trophy along with a $2,000 grant from the NFL.

"This is truly a great honor," Tierney said. "I am very appreciative and very humbled by this award."

Tierney led Ponchatoula High School to a 10-0 record, including 7-0 within the district before being defeated by Acadiana, which ended up taking home the 5A state championship title.

The Green Wave defeated St. Paul's for the first time since 1998 on Oct. 31. Not only did this victory clinch Ponchatoula's first district title since joining Class 5A in 1995, the victory over the Wolves made Tierney the 21st Louisiana football head coach to win 250 games.

Louisiana High School Prep Coordinator Jerry Foley was also honored by the Saints for his service of over 40 years working for prep football.

The Saints recognize one area high school coach during each week of the regular season that embodies the principles of teamwork, commitment and excellence on the field. Each winner received a $1,000 grant from the NFL and is visited by Saints staff and awarded a commemorative trophy and framed certificate signed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Saints Owner Tom Benson, General Manager/Executive Vice President Mickey Loomis and Coach Sean Payton.