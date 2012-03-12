Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Agree To Terms With QB Chase Daniel

Loomis announced the move on Monday

Mar 12, 2012 at 09:56 AM
daniel_article_2.jpg

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with QB Chase Daniel. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

"Ever since Chase joined our team in 2009, he's continued to work hard and progress on the practice field, in the meeting room and in the weight room," said Loomis. "His work ethic has served him well as he's continued his development for us at the quarterback position."

After originally signing with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent in 2009, Daniel joined the Saints following training camp, serving as the club's third quarterback. He has served as Drew Brees' backup the past two seasons in addition to serving as the team's holder for extra points and field goals. Over the past two seasons, Daniel has appeared in 29 games and completed six-of-eight passes (75.0%) for 45 yards with an 88.0 passer rating. He's also handled holding duties in three postseason contests.

The 6-0, 225 pound former University of Missouri standout and 2008 Heisman Trophy finalist appeared in all 16 games in the 2011 season as the club's holder and played in relief of Brees in three regular season contests. He completed four-of-five passes (80.0%) for 29 yards, including one completion on a fake field goal attempt with a 90.8 passer rating.

Daniel has seen his most extensive action as the signal-caller to date in the 2010 and 2011 preseasons, where he's completed 59-of-101 passes for 816 yards with seven touchdown passes and four interceptions. In the 2011, preseason, he completed 28-of-53 throws for 447 yards with three touchdown passes, one interception and a 92.3 passer rating.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Despite 1,000-yard season as a rookie, New Orleans receiver Chris Olave thinks there is plenty of room for improvement

'Just try to play through contact and allow myself to get yards after the catch'

news

Saints sign two to reserve/future contracts

news

Head coach Dennis Allen believes New Orleans Saints aren't far away from contending

"We're not as far off as maybe some might think"

news

Saints sign eight to reserve/future contracts

news

Tyrann Mathieu, Daniel Sorensen come up with big turnovers for New Orleans Saints against Carolina

Each snuffed out Panthers potential scoring drive

news

New Orleans Saints aim to finish 2022 season on four-game winning streak

'That's what you do as a pro. You go out there and you compete to win the game'

news

Cam Jordan sack record achieved during bittersweet season for New Orleans Saints defensive end

'I want wins more. That's what I found out'

news

Quarterback Jameis Winston selected for Saints 2022 Ed Block Courage Award

The award recognizes one player from every NFL team who best exemplifies a commitment to sportsmanship and courage

news

New Orleans Saints strike somber tone upon return to practice Wednesday

'It just reminds you how fragile life is and reminds you that we're all humans'

news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for fifth time in his career

Jordan had three sacks in win over Eagles

news

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore starred in return to New Orleans Saints lineup

Interception return for touchdown, two passes defensed in first game since Oct. 9

news

New Orleans Saints seek to finish strong, accomplish goal in season finale against Carolina

'You play this game to win'

Advertising