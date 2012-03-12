Saints Agree To Terms With QB Chase Daniel

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with QB Chase Daniel. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

"Ever since Chase joined our team in 2009, he's continued to work hard and progress on the practice field, in the meeting room and in the weight room," said Loomis. "His work ethic has served him well as he's continued his development for us at the quarterback position."

After originally signing with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent in 2009, Daniel joined the Saints following training camp, serving as the club's third quarterback. He has served as Drew Brees' backup the past two seasons in addition to serving as the team's holder for extra points and field goals. Over the past two seasons, Daniel has appeared in 29 games and completed six-of-eight passes (75.0%) for 45 yards with an 88.0 passer rating. He's also handled holding duties in three postseason contests.

The 6-0, 225 pound former University of Missouri standout and 2008 Heisman Trophy finalist appeared in all 16 games in the 2011 season as the club's holder and played in relief of Brees in three regular season contests. He completed four-of-five passes (80.0%) for 29 yards, including one completion on a fake field goal attempt with a 90.8 passer rating.