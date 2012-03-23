Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Agree to Terms with LB Chris Chamberlain

Loomis announced the 3-year deal Friday afternoon

Mar 23, 2012 at 10:41 AM
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis has announced today that the club has signed unrestricted free agent LB Chris Chamberlain to a three-year contract.  

Chamberlain, 6-1, 238 pounds, was originally picked by the St. Louis Rams in the seventh round (228th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft.  In four seasons in St. Louis, the former University of Tulsa standout has appeared in 59 games with 19 starts, where he's notched 112 tackles (70 solo), two sacks, one interception, three pass defenses and one forced fumble, while contributing extensively on special teams with 73 stops.

In 2011, the Bethany, Okla. native enjoyed a breakthrough season, starting 13 of the 16 games he appeared in at weakside linebacker and finished fourth on the Rams with a career-high 84 tackles (51 solo), two sacks, one interception, one passes defensed, one forced fumble and seven special teams stops. In 2009 (28) and 2010 (19), Chamberlain made a significant impact in the kicking game for St. Louis as he led them in special teams tackles. His 28 special teams tackles in 2009 marked the most by a Ram since 1998.

