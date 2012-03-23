Saints Agree to Terms with LB Chris Chamberlain

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis has announced today that the club has signed unrestricted free agent LB Chris Chamberlain to a three-year contract.

Chamberlain, 6-1, 238 pounds, was originally picked by the St. Louis Rams in the seventh round (228th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft. In four seasons in St. Louis, the former University of Tulsa standout has appeared in 59 games with 19 starts, where he's notched 112 tackles (70 solo), two sacks, one interception, three pass defenses and one forced fumble, while contributing extensively on special teams with 73 stops.