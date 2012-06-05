Saints Agree To Terms With CB Elbert Mack On One-Year Contract

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with CB Elbert Mack. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Mack, 5-10, 175, comes to New Orleans from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he spent the first four years of his NFL career. After making Tampa Bay's 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie out of Troy in 2008, he has played in 58 games with four starts and has registered 77 tackles (65 solo), five interceptions, 11 pass defenses and 30 special teams tackles.

In 2011, the Wichita, Kansas native appeared in 16 games with one start as he saw extensive action in nickel and dime packages for Tampa Bay. He finished with 27 tackles (23 solo), two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, six pass defenses and two special teams stops.

The club has also waived DT Mitch King.