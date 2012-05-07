Saints Agree to Terms on a One-Year Deal with DT Remi Ayodele

Ayodele, 6-2, 318, has appeared in 60 career games with 42 starts, recording 160 tackles (65 solo), four sacks, two pass defenses, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. After playing for New Orleans from 2008-10, he spent the 2011 season with the Minnesota Vikings, where he appeared in all 16 games with 13 starts, recording 22 tackles (11 solo) and 1½ sacks.

A product of the University of Oklahoma, Ayodele first joined the Saints as a member of the team's practice squad at the outset of the 2008 season and was a solid contributor on the middle of defensive line for three seasons, appearing in 37 contests and starting 29 at nose tackle, making 133 tackles with 2½ sacks, two pass defenses, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery, which came in the end zone for a touchdown. The five-year NFL veteran also appeared in four postseason contests for New Orleans with two starts, making ten tackles (five solo and one fumble recovery. The 29-year-old lineman previously had stints with the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys.