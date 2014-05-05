Saints' 2014 regular season opener in Atlanta is road contest fans are most excited about

New Orleans Saints fans voted the team's regular season opener in Atlanta against the Falcons as the 2014 road contest they're most excited about, in a NewOrleanSaints.com poll last week.
The Falcons contest received 30 percent of the 1,020 votes in the poll. After the Falcons, the Cowboys (29%) and Steelers (13%) rounded out the top three.
Some notes on the Saints-Falcons regular season series:
*Atlanta holds a 46-43 regular-season advantage in the all-time series, although New Orleans has won 12 of 16 meetings since 2006, with the Saints conducting series sweeps five-of-eight years during this period.
*The Saints have played the Falcons more than any other opponent.
*The two clubs opened the season against each other in 2013 for the first time since 1986.
*The 2014 opener will be the first time that the Saints have started their season in Atlanta since 1981.
*In the 2013 season opener at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, a pass tipped by S Kenny Vaccaro in the end zone into the hands of S Roman Harper secured a 23-17 victory.
*On Nov. 21 at the Georgia Dome in a Thursday night nationally televised contest, New Orleans improved to 9-2 as QB Drew Brees tossed two touchdowns and RB Pierre Thomas had 130 total yards from scrimmage.
The top 20 photos from the New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons games in 2013. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)