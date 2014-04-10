Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints 2014 preseason schedule: Five things to know about the Colts

The Saints will play the Colts on Aug. 23 in a nationally televised game

Apr 10, 2014 at 06:27 AM

1. Quarterback Andrew Luck has started every game of his two-year NFL career and has completed 682 of 1,197 passes for 8,196 yards and 46 touchdowns, with 27 interceptions, in the regular season. He engineered the second-largest comeback in playoff history, leading the Colts back from a 28-point deficit against Kansas City in a 45-44 victory last season.

2. Receiver Reggie Wayne, a Marrero native who played at John Ehret High, will be returning from a torn ACL. It's the second time Wayne has torn his ACL; he also did it as a sophomore at the University of Miami. Wayne, who missed nine games last season, has career totals of 1,006 receptions for 13,566 yards and 80 touchdowns, all with the Colts.

3. Defensive end Robert Mathis had 19.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles last season.

4. The Colts have been to the playoffs in 11 of the last 12 seasons.

5. Safety LaRon Landry, who starred at Hahnville High and LSU, is entering his second season with Indianapolis.

