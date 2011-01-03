Saints' 2011 Regular Season Opponents Announced

The opponents for all 2011 regular-season games have been determined and a complete list of each team's home and away matchups was issued today by the NFL.

Along with their home and away contests with the three other NFC South teams, the Saints will host the Bears, Lions, Giants, Texans and Colts. The Saints will travel to face the Packers, Vikings, Rams, Jaguars and Titans.

The scheduling formula implemented in 2002 with realignment guarantees that all teams play each other on a regular, rotating basis. After the 2008 season, a decision was made to continue with the same rotation in 2011.

Under the formula, every team within a division plays 16 games as follows:

*Home and away against its three division opponents (6 games).

*The four teams from another division within its conference on a rotating three-year cycle (4 games).

*The four teams from a division in the other conference on a rotating four-year cycle (4 games).

*Two intraconference games based on the prior year's standings (2 games). These games match a first-place team against the first-place teams in the two same-conference divisions the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place, and fourth-place teams in a conference are matched in the same way each year.

Beginning in 2010, a change was made to how teams are paired in the schedule rotation to ensure that teams playing the AFC and NFC West divisions would not be required to make two west coast trips (e.g. at San Francisco and at Seattle), while other teams in their division had none (e.g. at St. Louis and at Arizona). The pairings of teams are listed in the 2010 NFL Record and Fact Book (pages 16-19, attached).

The official 2011 schedule, with playing dates and times, will be announced in the spring.

NFL Kickoff 2011 Weekend will begin on Thursday night, September 8, and the regular season will conclude on January 1.

Wild Card Weekend will be Saturday and Sunday, January 7-8; Divisional Playoff games on the weekend of January 14-15; and the AFC and NFC Championship Games on Sunday, January 22.

The 2012 Pro Bowl will be played at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii on Sunday, January 29.

Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana will be played on Sunday, February 5.

2011 OPPONENTS

AFC EAST

1. New England Patriots

2. New York Jets

*Away: *Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

3. Miami Dolphins

*Home: *Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

*Away: *Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants

4. Buffalo Bills

*Home: *Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

*Away: *Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants

AFC NORTH

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

*Away: *Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers

2. Baltimore Ravens

*Home: *Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers

*Away: *Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, San Diego Chargers, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks

3. Cleveland Browns

*Home: *Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks

*Away: *Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Oakland Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers

4. Cincinnati Bengals

*Home: *Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers

*Away: *Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis Colts

*Home: *Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers

*Away: *Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

*Home: *Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, San Diego Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

*Away: *Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers

3. Houston Texans

*Home: *Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers

*Away: *Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. Tennessee Titans

*Home: *Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

*Away: *Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs

*Home: *Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings

*Away: *Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions

2. San Diego Chargers

*Home: *Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings

*Away: *Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions

3. Oakland Raiders

*Home: *Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions

*Away: *Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings

4. Denver Broncos

*Home: *Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions

*Away: *Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings

NFC EAST

1. Philadelphia Eagles

*Home: *Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, New York Jets

*Away: *Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins

2. New York Giants

*Home: *Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins

*Away: *Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, New York Jets

3. Dallas Cowboys

*Home: *New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins

*Away: *New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, New York Jets

4. Washington Redskins

*Home: *Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Jets

*Away: *Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins

NFC NORTH

1. Chicago Bears

*Home: *Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers

*Away: *Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders

2. Green Bay Packers

*Home: *Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, St. Louis Rams, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders

*Away: *Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers

3. Detroit Lions

*Home: *Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers

*Away: *Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders

4. Minnesota Vikings

*Home: *Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders

*Away: *Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Washington Redskins, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers

NFC SOUTH

1. Atlanta Falcons

*Home: *Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans

*Away: *Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

*Home: *Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts

*Away: *Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans

4. Carolina Panthers

*Home: *Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Redskins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans

*Away: *Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts

NFC WEST

1. Seattle Seahawks

*Home: *Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, St. Louis Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals

*Away: *Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, St. Louis Rams, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers

2. St. Louis Rams

*Home: *Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals

*Away: *Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers

3. San Francisco 49ers

*Home: *Arizona Cardinals, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers

*Away: *Arizona Cardinals, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals

4. Arizona Cardinals

*Home: *St. Louis Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers