Running back Devonta Freeman can't hide joy after joining New Orleans Saints

NEW FACES: Freeman was one of four players signed by New Orleans. The others were cornerbacks ﻿Prince Amukamara﻿ and ﻿KeiVarae Russell﻿ and guard ﻿J.R. Sweezy﻿. New Orleans waived defensive lineman Lorenzo Neal and defensive back and Lawrence Woods and placed tight end Dillon Soehner on the reserve list. Amukamara has 99 starts and 10 interceptions in 113 regular-season games, and plays a position Payton labeled a "must" last week.

"(Cornerback is) an area where we were one spot too short on our numbers," Payton said. "He had a good workout. We definitely felt like we needed to add a corner to our group, and we'll see how he does. He's long, he's what we're looking for as far as his size, and he's got a good, tough makeup."

PICK SIX: Running back Alvin Kamara again wore a No. 6 white jersey in practice Monday. But he was joined by Amukamara, who wore a No. 6 black jersey on defense.

Kamara also wore the jersey Saturday at practice – it was his number at Tennessee – but practice will be as far as it goes, at least this season. If he were to change to the number for this season, he would have had to buy out the NFL's inventory of his current number, 41; if he puts in notice of a number change for next season, he would be able to do so without financial ramifications.

PAD UP: New Orleans will have its first training camp practice in full pads Tuesday. "We'll add a few different periods in," Payton said. "It gets a little more physical.