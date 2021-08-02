Blake Gillikin leaving little doubt he's capable of being New Orleans Saints punter

"It was pretty sharp," Payton said of Gillikin's performance Saturday, the first day of camp that Gillikin punted on the outdoor practice field. "(Friday), we had some big punts (from Cooney) but it was kind of like a home run or a strikeout. And that's a young player. It's good to have a live leg, and we got to see glimpses of that from (Gillikin) a year ago. I thought that period was good. It was pretty impressive."

"It's obviously great to be with an organization like this," Gillikin said. "Coach Payton runs a great organization and just being around those guys all last year was very valuable for me. But at the end of the day, I've got to show up to training camp this year and perform. And that's what I feel like I've done so far and hope to continue to do."

That also means honing his skills as a holder for kicker Wil Lutz.

"I've worked with Wil a lot, got reps last year in camp, (and) worked with him a bunch of times this offseason during minicamp, stuff like that," he said. "So we're really comfortable together.

"It's been great getting his feedback on what I can do better, and vice versa. So I'm really comfortable right now with him, with (long snapper) Zach Wood as well. It couldn't be any better right now."

Best, perhaps, is the feel for Gillikin when he hits a punt pure.

"I mean, obviously it feels good," he said. "It comes down to doing it every single time. Consistency.