New Orleans Saints sign running back Devonta Freeman

The New Orleans Saints have signed free agent running backDevonta Freeman, it was announced by by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis on Sunday, Aug. 1

Freeman, 5 feet 8, 206 pounds, is a seven-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round (103rd overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Florida State. In seven seasons for Atlanta (2014-19) and the New York Giants (2020), the Miami, Fla., native has played in 82 regular season games with 63 starts, carrying 1,005 times for 4,144 yards (4.1 average) with 33 touchdowns, while catching 264 passes for 2,073 yards and 11 touchdowns for 6,217 total yards. In five postseason starts for Atlanta, he carried 67 times for 235 yards with three touchdowns and caught 16 passes for 197 yards with two touchdowns.

Freeman played in five games with four starts for New York in 2020, carrying 54 times for 172 yards with one touchdown and catching seven passes for 58 yards. He was selected to Pro Bowls in 2015 and 2016 and in 2019, his final season in Atlanta, had his fourth season with at least 1,000 total yards as he carried 184 times for 656 yards and two touchdowns and caught 59 passes for 410 yards and a career-high four touchdowns.