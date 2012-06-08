Running Back Depth a Strength for Saints

Playing in all 16 games with seven starts, Pierre Thomas carried 110 times for 562 yards and five touchdowns in addition to 50 receptions for 425 yards and one touchdown. He led all running backs in the NFC Wildcard Playoff vs. Detroit with eight carries for 66 yards and a touchdown, while also making six receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Combined, the club's four tailbacks carried an impressive 398 times with 2,013 rushing yards including 13 rushing touchdowns and only two fumbles during the regular season.

In addition, the fullback position is well-stocked with Collins and Hall. After spending time with several clubs on practice squads and postseason rosters since coming into the league out of Washington State in 2008, Collins assumed lead blocker duties for the NFL's sixth-ranked run game, while also scoring four touchdowns. Hall, the lead blocker for the Green Bay Packers on their Super Bowl XLV run, provides solid depth, while being a significant contributor on special teams.

Ivory is aware of the effort that it will take for this hard-working quartet to improve during the offseason to build off of the 2011 season. In 2010, he did not join the team until he was signed as a free agent following the draft. In 2011, much of his time was spent in the training room. 2012, marks the first time he is able to take advantage of a full offseason with the club.

"It's still a learning process," said Ivory. "I'm still trying to get the mental part down and learn everything I need to know going into the season."

While Sproles made a significant impact in the running, receiving and kickoff and punt return games as one of the NFL's most versatile players, he still sees room to improve in 2012. Much like Ivory, he's excited about the opportunity of being able to work on his craft at the club's practice facility for an entire offseason after he was signed prior to the start of training camp in 2011 after spending the first six years of his NFL career with the San Diego Chargers.