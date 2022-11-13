Game notes: New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers | 2022 NFL Week 10

• The New Orleans Saints lost the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-10 Sunday, falling to 3-7. New Orleans returns to the Caesars Superdome next week, where it hosts the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 20. Kickoff will be at noon and will be broadcast on Fox-8.

• The Saints tallied a season-high six sacks.

• Quarterback Andy Dalton surpassed Alex Smith to move into 22nd in all time completions. Dalton is now at 3,263 completions.

• Dalton completed 17-of-27 passes for 174 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

• Running back Alvin Kamaramoved into second all-time in Saints all-purpose yards, surpassing Deuce McAllister in the second quarter. He is now at 8,966 total career scrimmage yards.

• Kamara finished with 26 rushing yards on eight carries and 19 yards receiving on three catches.

• Wide receiver Jarvis Landrycaught his 705th career pass, surpassing Emmanuel Sanders to move into 55th place all time.

• Wide receiver Chris Olave tallied three receptions for 40 yards.

• Tight end Juwan Johnsoncaught five passes for 44 yards and a touchdown, leading the team in receiving yards. Johnson scored his fourth touchdown of the season, and he now leads the Saints in touchdown receptions. He tied his career-high as well.

• Defensive end Cam Jordantallied a split sack and five tackles and one pass defense and is now 2.5 away from tying the all-time Saints record. Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is the 45th player Jordan has sacked.

• Defensive end David Onyematarecorded a sack for his third straight game for the first time in his career. Onyemata ended with three tackles.

• Linebacker Demario Davissurpassed 500 career tackles as a Saint in the second quarter. He finished with eight tackles, including three solo.

• Linebacker Kaden Elliss notched a sack for the second week in a row. Elliss tallied seven tackles - three solo - to go with one forced fumble.

• Cornerback Chris Harris Jr.registered his first sack as a Saint. Harris finished with one tackle.

• Defensive back P.J. Williamsled the defense with 11 tackles, including nine solo.

• Safety Tyrann Mathieutotaled his 650th career tackle. He finished with seven tackles — five solo — against the Steelers.

• The New Orleans defense had 10 players total at least five tackles.