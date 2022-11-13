Juwan Johnson's improvement at tight end noticeable for New Orleans Saints

DEFENSE: If the Saints' defense is going to be without linebacker Pete Werner for an extended period of time, it seems that Kaden Elliss is capable of being a more than adequate fill-in. He had a sack against the Ravens on Monday night, and added a sack, forced fumble, quarterback hit, tackle for loss and seven tackles against the Steelers. Elliss played a lot of defensive end in college, so he knows how to get to the quarterback. As his other skills have developed, he has become a more well-rounded linebacker (he defended well on a pass attempt for running back Najee Harris out of the backfield).