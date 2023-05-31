Rookie receiver A.T. Perry hopes to fill the role New Orleans Saints envision for him

"Even when I was at Wake, that's some of the things that we worked on," Perry said. "Coming into this system and having the ability to make those contested catches speaks well."

Perry had an appreciation for the Saints' system before he was drafted into it.

"I used to watch the Saints all the time on TV," he said. "Coming in and being a part of this system and learning this system, it's kind of great. Seeing it on TV and actually coming here and playing in the offense, playing with (quarterback) Derek Carr and (receiver) Chris Olave and all those guys, it's something special.

"I'm picking up the system well, day by day going through it with the coaches and my teammates as well. Just understanding the concept of everything. I'm picking it up very well, just adjusting here and there and based on certain routes, just asking questions and stuff like that."

Perry is playing one position for now, but learning the others.

"Knowing what everybody does on the field helps me a lot," he said.