Ron Rivera, Luke Kuechly on Sunday's divisional matchup with the Saints

Carolina Panthers Linebacker Luke Kuechly

Conference Call with New Orleans Media

Wednesday, December 03, 2014

In almost any other division most teams in the NFC South would be looking ahead to next year. Is it a motivating factor, that even at your record, to still have a chance to win the division?

"Yeah, absolutely. It's one of those things that there is still opportunity at the end of the season for us. It's not like this season is over, there's no playoffs. The opportunity is still there for the majority of the teams in this division and it kind of makes it exciting. Each person in the division has to play the other teams in the division these last few games and it's going to make for an exciting end of the season."

What do you think about the way Pittsburgh covered Jimmy Graham and how the Saints responded to that?

"I actually haven't taken a peek at that game yet, that's on the to-watch list. I've watched some other things up to this point but that still remains to be watched for me."

The Saints are typically pretty dominant at home and have lost their last three home games. Do you feel like they're a little more vulnerable at home now?

"I wouldn't say vulnerable. I would just say some of the games that they played, some of them were close. If you look at the San Francisco game, that was a game that could have gone either way. For the majority of those other games they were in it just some things didn't go their way. I think they're still very good at home. Obviously they have something to play for, as do we, so it's not like it's going to be a different Saints team. They are still going to be ready to go. It's going to be exciting, it's going to be fun playing down there, it's going to be loud. We kind of know what to expect but they're definitely a good team at home."

With the way Mark Ingram has emerged, is it more difficult to defend the Saints this year because they are more balanced? How is it different this year than last year?

"I think Mark is doing a good job. I think he kind of has a niche. I think he knows what he's doing, he runs hard, he's physical. I think he's moving better this year than he did last. I don't know what it is but it looks like he has some more shake, some more burst, and this year I think he's done a great job for them."

Do you see more of a commitment to the run from the Saints as opposed to years past?

"The first game we played I think they gave (Mark) Ingram the ball about 30 times so I think that kind of shows in itself. I think they are confident in the run game with what they can do with the three or four guys they have back there. We'll see what happens."

What about their ability to run successfully out of pass formations? How tough does that make it on you as a linebacker?

"Well it's one of those things, you look at formations and if a team is leaning toward passing formation it kind of gives you a tip of the hand. But what they do a good job with is mixing up formations and not letting you get a feel of what they do, and you can't settle into something if you know they are 50-50 both ways."

Is it a risk to concentrate too much on one player, an elite pass-catcher like Jimmy Graham?

"I don't they're a team that has one guy. Obviously Jimmy is a great player but I think (Marques) Colston and (Kenny) Stills and those guys do a good job. I don't think you can concentrate on just Jimmy because Colston has a proven track record to catch a bunch of passes. I think Drew (Brees) and him have a very good understanding of each other. I think Stills is one of those guys that can burn you. He's got speed, he can catch the ball, he's explosive, and I think he does a good job for them too. It's not like you can just concentrate all of your guys on one guy because those two other guys do a good job for them as well."

There is a saying that you are what your record says. Are the Saints what their record indicates?

"I guess yes and no. That's a tough question to answer. I think they've got plenty of weapons on offense. They very well could have three or four more wins. But at the end of the day you are what your record is, kind of the same situation with us."

What do you remember about playing with Kasim Edebali and what do you remember about him and his path to the NFL?

"I think the one thing that Kasim is is a hard worker. I think that's been very well seen since that first day we were at BC (Boston College). He is one of those guys that is going to work hard, he's going to keep his mouth shut, he's going to do what he's told, and he loves playing football. I think that's what has gotten him to where he is now, his work ethic and his willingness to take coaching and a love for the game. He came over from Germany and he had to learn English and learn what football was. I think that's why he's been successful, through those things I said. He's a good dude, I like him a lot. He's always smiling, he's always happy and I think that goes a long way."

So he always had that same motor? You will see him chase down plays…