Roman Harper: 2013 season in review

Harper got off to a rousing start in 2013 before being sidelined with a knee injury, which he returned from in week 11 vs. San Francisco, helping key a defensive resurgence by the unit. In his first start upon his return on Nov. 21 at Atlanta, Harper led the Saints with 14 tackles (eight solo).

Harper appeared in nine games with five starts, missing seven games due to the knee injury and finished with 42 tackles (29 solo), one interception and one pass defense.

Best Game: Posted four tackles, one fumble recovery and a game-saving interception in the end zone late in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 8.

It marked the first time that a Saint had posted both an interception and a fumble recovery in a game since S Jay Bellmay did so at Washington on Oct. 18, 2002.