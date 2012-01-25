Roaf Up for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2012

In his first season in New Orleans, Roaf started at right tackle, the position he played his senior year in college and played in every offensive snap. Roaf was one of only two Saints linemen to open every game, the Saints first rookie to open every contest since 1989 and the first Saints rookie lineman to start every game since 1982. He also was named to several all-rookie teams.

For his second season in 1994, Roaf was moved over to the left side, where he once again played every snap. Roaf's move was a success as he started a 12-year stretch as one of the game's dominant left tackles. New Orleans' NFL offensive ranking moved up nine spots from 21st to 12th as they had the eighth-ranked pass offense in the league, were ranked ninth in points per game and surrendered only 24 sacks, the seventh-lowest NFL total. Roaf was named a Pro Bowl starter and first team AP All-Pro for the first time in his then-young career.

Roaf repeated both honors in 1995, as he became the first Saints lineman to be voted to the all-star game more than once. The Saints line gave up only 28 takedowns, the eighth lowest total in the league and had the league's tenth-ranked passing offense.

In 1996, Roaf made his third consecutive trip to Honolulu and received second-team All-Pro honors, despite missing three games with a knee injury. He spearheaded a line that gave up only 22 sacks, tied for third fewest in the league.

Roaf continued to be named as a starter to the Pro Bowl from 1997-99, despite a variety of changes at quarterback and running back. However, the fortunes of himself and the Saints significantly improved in 2000, when the Saints captured the NFC West division title and won their first playoff game in franchise history.

Roaf anchored a line for offense that finished eighth in the NFL in yards per game and had their first top-ten overall ranking since 1979. The Saints averaged 22.1 points per game to rank tenth and he made his seventh consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl, both as a starter and overall, as he was an AP second-team All-Pro.

Roaf started the first seven games for another top-ten New Orleans offense in 2001, but he would miss the second half of the season due to a knee injury.

In the offseason, he would be traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, having played in 131 games for New Orleans, the 19th-highest total in club history. He would start 58 more games during four years with the Chiefs, as well as one playoff game.

A healthy Roaf would return to his Pro Bowl form as he was named to the all-star team and as an AP second-team All-Pro, anchoring the line of a Chiefs offense that led the NFL with 467 points and set a team record with 6,000 total yards.

In 2003, the Chiefs reached the postseason for the first time since 1997 and their offense led the league with a club-record 484 points. Roaf was again selected to the Pro Bowl and was an AP first-team All-Pro for the first time since 1996.

The Chiefs offense continued to roll behind the blocking of Roaf in 2004, as they led the NFL in offense for the first time in club history, rolling up an average of 418.4 net yards per game. Roaf reached double figures with his tenth Pro Bowl selection and was also an AP first-team All-Pro.