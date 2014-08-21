Rickey Jackson, Curtis Johnson to speak at first meeting of Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club

Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee Rickey Jackson, Tulane head football coach Curtis Johnson, LSU Coordinator of Football Relations Charlie Baglio and prep coaches Nick Saltaformaggio of Hahnville and Lester Ricard of St. Martin's will be the featured speakers at the initial meeting of the 75th year of Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club on Monday, August 25 at noon at The Cannery, 3803 Toulouse Street in New Orleans.

Jackson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010 and is also a member of the Saints Hall of Fame, the Allstate Sugar Bowl Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Jackson was a six-time Pro Bowl participant and was named All-Pro four times in his 13-year career with the New Orleans Saints from 1981-1993. He went on to win a Super Bowl as a member of the San Francisco 49ers in 1995. Jackson totaled 128 career sacks, one of the all-time leaders in NFL history.

Entering his third year on the job, Johnson has restored both winning and enthusiasm at Tulane, leading the Green Wave to an appearance in the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, the first bowl appearance for Tulane since 2002. A native of the New Orleans area, Johnson previously served for six years as wide receivers coach of the New Orleans Saints and was part of the magical Super Bowl championship run in 2009.

Sponsored by Compliance Technology, the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club enters its 75th year in 2014, promoting the very best of amateur football, along with the New Orleans Saints. The official web site of the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club is SportsNOLA.com, where you can find a listing of all speakers and video of each speaker every week.

Annual membership is $50. Members and non-members are invited to the weekly luncheons, which are held every Monday for 17 consecutive weeks, with the exception of Tuesday, September 2, the day after Labor Day, running through Monday, December 15.

The cost for members for lunch is $20 while non-members are welcome at $25 each. For more information, contact Stan Kottemann, Jr. at skotlaw@aol.com or (504) 908-6080.

Beginning this year, the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club will accept groups of 10 or more at $20 per person, if the group reserves in advance. That would include a prime reserved table (10) or tables in the front of the room.