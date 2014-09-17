Rich Mauti to appear at Saints Hall of Fame before Minnesota Vikings game

Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver and special teams standout Rich Mauti will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum this Sunday, September 21 from 10 a.m.-11:15 a.m., prior to the New Orleans Saints home game against the Minnesota Vikings at noon.

The Saints Hall of Fame Museum is located at Gate B on the Plaza level of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The museum will open at 9 a.m. and will remain open for 45 minutes following the game. All persons with tickets to the game will be admitted free of charge on game day.

Mauti played six seasons for the Saints from 1977-1983, playing in 79 games, before finishing his career with the Washington Redskins in 1984. Mauti's son, linebacker Michael Mauti of Mandeville High, plays for the Vikings.