Return of receivers Michael Thomas, Antonio Brown adds intrigue to New Orleans Saints-Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup

Quarterbacks Drew Brees and Tom Brady won't be the only NFL record-holders on the field Sunday night when New Orleans (5-2) plays Tampa Bay (6-2) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

If the current trajectory holds, record-setting receivers Michael Thomas (Saints) and Antonio Brown (Buccaneers) also will make appearances, Thomas (ankle/hamstring) following a six-game injury absence, and Brown (NFL suspension) following an absence that dates to Sept. 15, 2019.

Thomas, who hasn't played since the season opener against Tampa Bay – he caught three passes for 17 yards in the 34-23 victory – was the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year in '19, when he posted a league single-season record 149 receptions.

"Without even giving him the ball, you have to account for Mike Thomas," running back Alvin Kamara said. "When he lines up, you've got to account for him.

"Defense is an anticipating game – they've got to anticipate what's going to happen with Mike Thomas on the field. So just flat out, without even giving him the ball, when (No.) 13 is on the field, he presents a threat and obviously, when you put the ball in his hands and you get him moving around and running how he's used to running and doing the things he's used to doing, there's not many players, many defenses, that can stop him."

Thomas' return, coupled with the return of receiver Emmanuel Sanders (two missed games due to contracting Covid-19) should bolster the Saints' passing game. New Orleans has gone 4-2 without Thomas, and 2-0 without Sanders, who has caught 26 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns.

"Listen, obviously, Mike's been such a huge part of this offense for so long," Brees said. "You always hope that you wouldn't be without him, but obviously I think that that time comes for everybody where you've got to find ways to win without a certain guy or maybe a few guys. So it'll be great to get him back in the lineup. Obviously, we know what he can do. We know the type of matchup he is, so that's a great thing for us.