Report: New Orleans Saints sign two, restructure two on Wednesday

Onyemata re-signs, will continue to help anchor defense

Mar 18, 2020 at 05:13 PM
The New Orleans Saints registered four transactions Wednesday, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

The Saints re-signed defensive tackle David Onyemata and signed linebacker Kiko Alonso, both unrestricted free agents, and restructured the contracts of left tackle Terron Armstead and receiver Michael Thomas.

The restructuring of the deals for Thomas, the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year and a two-time All-Pro who set the single-season record for receptions (149) in 2019, and Armstead, an All-Pro in '18 and two-time Pro Bowler, provides salary cap relief for the franchise.

Signing Onyemata provides continuity along the defensive line and retains one of the team's most valuable defenders. Onyemata (three sacks, 32 tackles, 11 quarterback hits and three tackles for loss) has been a critical piece of the Saints' run defense, which finished No. 2 against the run in '18 and fourth against the run last season.

Alonso started four of 13 games he played last year but tore his ACL in the loss to Minnesota in the Wild Card playoff game.

