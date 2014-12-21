Referee on Jimmy Graham fumble ruling: 'There was nothing clear and undisputable'

Here is the pool report on the replay ruling that upheld the officials' on-field call of a catch-fumble by New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham on the first play of the fourth quarter from pool reporter Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

On what referee John Parry saw on the replay: "We spent the full 60 seconds, and we looked at every (replay) angle. We primarily focused on the angle that was – I wouldn't say exactly – but was pretty close to being down on the goal line to try to determine if it was either a score and/or a catch-fumble recovered by Atlanta. There was nothing clear and undisputable to make a change to the ruling from the field. If we would have ruled score, it probably would have stayed as a score. If we ruled catch-fumble, recovered Atlanta, nothing enough to change it.